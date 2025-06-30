'Grifter' Todd Chrisley to Buy 'Mansion and Convert it to Hotel' for New 'Reality Show' After Pardoned Convict Stole Millions In Bank Fraud

The 56-year-old has been shameless with his "out of prison" tour, with the latest stop being an interview with ABC for their news studios special.

Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie Chrisley , already have big plans now that they are once again free, and it involves getting a head start on a new reality show , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Todd Chrisley, his wife Julie, and their daughter Savannah, sat down for an ABC interview after the couple's release from prison.

Todd said: "We have hopes of acquiring a hotel – a mansion – there, that we are gonna convert into a hotel, and we’re gonna create a show around that.”

"You know, I think we will always have a presence in Nashville, but I have a pull for Julie and I to go back to South Carolina, to Charleston, to that area," he explained. "And we have plans for what we wanna do."

During the sit-down, Todd, who sat alongside Julie and their daughter, Savannah , revealed they are now aiming to move from Nashville, Tennessee, to Charleston, South Carolina... and that's not all.

Todd revealed he and Julie are looking to buy a mansion and turn it into a hotel for an upcoming reality show.

Fans should also expect to see even more of Todd and his family on the screen, as he also revealed his family is filming a docuseries for Lifetime. According to Todd, the network began filming them "as soon as they got home" from prison.

Despite Todd's enthusiasm for his future, critics didn't exactly feel the same, calling the Chrisley Knows Best stars "grifters."

One person raged: "He needs to be in prison!" while a user added, "The fact that he and his wife are blithely ignoring the fact that they were serving time for committing a major crime and showing off as usual sickens me.

"Where did they get the money to pay off certain people for a pardon?"