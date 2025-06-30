'Grifter' Todd Chrisley to Buy 'Mansion and Convert it to Hotel' for New 'Reality Show' After Pardoned Convict Stole Millions In Bank Fraud
Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie Chrisley, already have big plans now that they are once again free, and it involves getting a head start on a new reality show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 56-year-old has been shameless with his "out of prison" tour, with the latest stop being an interview with ABC for their news studios special.
Back On TV?
During the sit-down, Todd, who sat alongside Julie and their daughter, Savannah, revealed they are now aiming to move from Nashville, Tennessee, to Charleston, South Carolina... and that's not all.
"You know, I think we will always have a presence in Nashville, but I have a pull for Julie and I to go back to South Carolina, to Charleston, to that area," he explained. "And we have plans for what we wanna do."
Todd said: "We have hopes of acquiring a hotel – a mansion – there, that we are gonna convert into a hotel, and we’re gonna create a show around that.”
Fans should also expect to see even more of Todd and his family on the screen, as he also revealed his family is filming a docuseries for Lifetime. According to Todd, the network began filming them "as soon as they got home" from prison.
Despite Todd's enthusiasm for his future, critics didn't exactly feel the same, calling the Chrisley Knows Best stars "grifters."
One person raged: "He needs to be in prison!" while a user added, "The fact that he and his wife are blithely ignoring the fact that they were serving time for committing a major crime and showing off as usual sickens me.
"Where did they get the money to pay off certain people for a pardon?"
Time Behind Bars
"How do they still have money? They stole millions," someone else said.
Despite denying all of the charges, Todd and Julie were indicted on 12 counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy in 2019. They were cleared of state tax evasion in Georgia in October 2019, but were convicted of federal tax evasion following a three-week trial in May 2022.
Todd was handed a 12-year sentence, and Julie, 52, was given 7 years behind bars. They were also ordered to pay $17.8million in restitution.
The controversial couple began their sentences on June 17, 2023, but were released on May 28, 2025, after President Trump pardoned them.
And while they were convicted of stealing millions, and are said to have reality shows in the works, that has not stopped Julie from begging for freebies.
According to sources, Julie attempted to get a free haircut as soon as being released from behind bars.
"She came in like it was a business deal,” a salon insider told Rob Shuter for his Substack. "She said she’d tag us in a photo, maybe post on TikTok, all in return for comped cut and color. She’s trading clout for curls!"
Another insider compared Julie's new journey to fellow reality star Kate Gosselin, who also dramatically updated her look years into her TV career.
"She’s gunning for Gosselin 2.0: freebies, staged pap shots, overly layered highlights," they said. "All she’s missing is a teeth-whitening deal."
Julie and Todd, whose original reality show ran from 2014 to 2023 on the USA network, were said to have been asking for a boat load of cash for any new programs.
"We would love to work with them, but their price tag is way too high," one reality television producer previously revealed.