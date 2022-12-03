REVEALED: T.J. Holmes Had 3-YEAR AFFAIR With Married 'GMA' Producer Prior To Tryst With Co-Host Amy Robach
Good Morning America host T.J. Holmes reportedly had a three-year affair with one of his married GMA producers prior to his recently exposed affair with co-host Amy Robach, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising development comes just days after Holmes and Robach’s months-long affair was first exposed on Wednesday via a cache of photos showing the morning show co-hosts romantically and intimately involved.
Even more surprising are reports the GMA producer Holmes had a three-year-long affair with is close friends with Robach.
According to exclusive details from Daily Mail, who first exposed Holmes and Robach on Wednesday, Holmes was previously seeing GMA producer Natasha Singh from 2016 to 2019.
Holmes and Singh’s affair ultimately resulted in the destruction of Singh’s marriage to movie producer Garrett Braren, although Holmes’ own marriage to his wife, Marilee Fiebig, was left intact.
“Natasha was a producer for GMA based in Los Angeles when she and T.J., a reporter, began their affair in 2016,” spilled on ABC source.
The source added that Holmes and Singh were still “going strong” through 2019, although the pair split shortly thereafter.
Although Robach has sine scrubbed her social media accounts following the news of her affair with Holmes, the 49-year-old GMA anchor previously posted a series of photos with Singh in which she celebrated her friendship with the morning show producer.
“Love these girls,” wrote Robach in one post alongside a photo of her and Singh together in February – just weeks before Robach and Holmes were believed to have begun their affair.
“Waking up thankful for such great friends and amazing producers!” Robach wrote in another now-deleted post alongside a photo of herself, Singh and GMA producer Erin Brady.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Robach and Holmes’ affair was exposed on Wednesday after Daily Mail published a series of photos showing the GMA co-hosts romantically involved as far back as March of this year.
The pair allegedly first began their relationship while training together for the NYC Half Marathon, and their affair reportedly evolved over the summer when both Robach and Holmes were sent to cover the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in June.
Robach, who is currently married to actor Andrew Shue, reportedly split from her husband in August and the estranged couple’s divorce is “almost finalized.” Holmes also reportedly split from his wife in August, although it is not known whether he and Fiebig are in the process of getting divorced.