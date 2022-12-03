REVEALED: T.J. Holmes Had 3-YEAR AFFAIR With Married 'GMA' Producer Prior To Tryst With Co-Host Amy Robach

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Robach and Holmes’ affair was exposed on Wednesday after Daily Mail published a series of photos showing the GMA co-hosts romantically involved as far back as March of this year.

The pair allegedly first began their relationship while training together for the NYC Half Marathon, and their affair reportedly evolved over the summer when both Robach and Holmes were sent to cover the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

Robach, who is currently married to actor Andrew Shue, reportedly split from her husband in August and the estranged couple’s divorce is “almost finalized.” Holmes also reportedly split from his wife in August, although it is not known whether he and Fiebig are in the process of getting divorced.