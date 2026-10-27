EXCLUSIVE: Timothy Busfield Accuser Breaks Her 15-Year Silence on 'Shocking' Movie Theater Incident — 'He Went Down Inside My Underwear... He Inserted His Fingers in Me,' L.A.-Based Therapist Claims
Oct. 27 2026, Published 5:23 p.m. ET
New Mexico cops who investigated Timothy Busfield on child abuse charges received a phone call from a previous accuser of the West Wing star who said he groped her in a cinema and "inserted his fingers in me" in the months before he started dating Melissa Gilbert.
Dana Rogers, a therapist who lives and works in California, voluntarily called law enforcement when she learned Busfield, 69, was facing four counts of criminal sexual contact of a child and child abuse, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Timothy Busfield's 2012 Sexual Battery Allegation Resurfaces
Rogers said she approached New Mexico Police Department to report her experience, but "they even gave (her) a hard time."
She later received a phone call from a prosecutor on the case, but her story was not included in the initial investigation other than anonymous posts she made online.
She felt "relief" at the news of Busfield's arrest, but was "surprised" to hear the allegations involved children.
"I had that sort of thought, 'This will happen. He will do something and it will... He'll cross the line again,'" Rogers recalled in an exclusive interview.
Prosecutors alleged that Busfield inappropriately touched child actor brothers (aged 7 and 8) on the set of the Fox television series The Cleaning Lady, which he directed and produced.
The alleged incidents were reported to have taken place between late 2022 and early 2024.
However, the charges were not pursued by prosecutors.
Accuser Breaks 14 Year Silence With 'Narcissist' Claim
Breaking a near 15-year-silence on her own encounter with Busfield, Rogers said the pair met on a dating app before going to a Sherman Oaks Galleria in Los Angeles to watch a movie.
It was at the theater she said Busfield, then aged 54, “rolled over on top of me” and started groping her, she claimed.
"You gotta get off of me. You gotta get off of me,'" she told Radar she allegedly said to the actor.
"He groped me on every body part I have. He went down inside my underwear. He inserted his fingers in me. I kept saying, 'Get off of me, get off me now, get off of me now. Get off of me now.'"
The Los Angeles City Attorney declined to prosecute the case, according to spokesperson Ivor Pine. Busfield previously denied the woman's allegation.
He was contacted for comment about this story, but did not return our request for comment.
Speaking to Radar, Rogers – who never treated Busfield – described him as an alleged "sexual deviant" and branded him a "narcissist."
"When I say narcissism, that's saying it in a layman's term, I mean, diagnostically narcissistic personality disorder, in addition to sexual deviancy," Rogers claimed.
Rogers admitted she found Busfield, who became emotional during his grand jury testimony in the New Mexico case, "personable and really charming" before agreeing to their date.
However, she's convinced his "charm" offensive is all a rouse, coupled with his skill and talent as an actor.
She said: "I'm telling you this from a professional and personal experience, it's a false persona that you're witnessing. Most people are tricked by it."
Busfield Allegedly Called Accuser After Her Report
Rogers described the alleged incident as "shocking," claiming she left her body and "dissociated."
She alleged: "He was on me for a long time, and I was, you know, underneath a great big man with nobody else in the movie theater, so I really was assaulted, you know, just shy of being r---d."
Rather than call her daughter to get a ride home, Rogers said she allowed Busfield to drive her, because she did not want her daughter to come in contact with him.
During the ride, she claimed, Busfield expressed his interest in her, telling her he had plans for them to "date."
"I said nothing. I was just in shock, and he dropped me off," she recalled.
Her late brother, a lawyer, recommended Rogers to file a police report. Initially, she was hesitant to do so, but did go to the police to tell her story.
She said, "They took it very seriously, they took the whole report. I walked out. I never spoke to anybody else."
The story exploded after TMZ and additional outlets reported on the police investigation, just a day after it was filed.
Rogers, though, noticed some details, including her age, were misrepresented. She never spoke directly with the media until now.
When Busfield heard the news, he called her, she said.
"He said, 'Hey, Dana, why would you do that? I thought you really liked me.' ... And I said, Never call me again, never call me again," Rogers recalled.
It would be the last time she spoke to him.
Busfield's 2026 Indictment Tossed From Court
In 2026, Busfield was charged with four felony counts of criminal sexual contact of a child under 13 in New Mexico.
Prosecutors alleged he had inappropriate physical contact with two child actors on the set of The Cleaning Lady. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The charges were subsequently thrown out of court in October 2026.
"The prosecuting attorney failed to act in a fair and impartial manner, including the failure to properly instruct the grand jury on the law for calling witnesses and in instructing the grand jurors on a procedure that effectively withheld requested witnesses," Judge Joseph Montano said.
He added, "In doing so, the grand jury proceedings were conducted in a manner that violated grand jury statutes designed to protect the structural integrity of our grand jury system and the presumption of prejudice applies."
During Busfield's grand jury testimony, obtained by Radar, the actor instructed jurors a list of witnesses were available to testify on his behalf.
However, the jurors ultimately did not hear from those witnesses.
The judge claimed, "Grand jurors requested to hear from witnesses not presented by the State, and the prosecutor used an unexplained procedure and an incomplete explanation of the subpoena requirement to unilaterally withhold evidence from the grand jury."
"These actions are not in line with either the letter or the spirit of the grand jury laws," Montano added.
"To the extent delays may result when the prosecutor disputes evidence requested by grand jurors-after they have been alerted to the evidence without objection-the Court finds the reliability of the grand jury system and the intent that grand jurors be given access to more evidence-as long as it complies with the evidentiary standard outweighs the potential delay in proceedings."
Prosecutors are now considering their next move regarding the allegations.
"Our office has received the order and is evaluating our options to determine how we will proceed," they said in a statement.
Busfield has denied all allegations of wrongdoing, including those previously levied against him in civil lawsuits.