EXCLUSIVE: Timothy Busfield Accuser Breaks Her 15-Year Silence on 'Shocking' Movie Theater Incident — 'He Went Down Inside My Underwear... He Inserted His Fingers in Me,' L.A.-Based Therapist Claims

Breaking a near 15-year-silence on her own encounter with Busfield, Rogers said the pair met on a dating app before going to a Sherman Oaks Galleria in Los Angeles to watch a movie.

It was at the theater she said Busfield, then aged 54, “rolled over on top of me” and started groping her, she claimed.

"You gotta get off of me. You gotta get off of me,'" she told Radar she allegedly said to the actor.

"He groped me on every body part I have. He went down inside my underwear. He inserted his fingers in me. I kept saying, 'Get off of me, get off me now, get off of me now. Get off of me now.'"

The Los Angeles City Attorney declined to prosecute the case, according to spokesperson Ivor Pine. Busfield previously denied the woman's allegation.

He was contacted for comment about this story, but did not return our request for comment.

Speaking to Radar, Rogers – who never treated Busfield – described him as an alleged "sexual deviant" and branded him a "narcissist."

"When I say narcissism, that's saying it in a layman's term, I mean, diagnostically narcissistic personality disorder, in addition to sexual deviancy," Rogers claimed.

Rogers admitted she found Busfield, who became emotional during his grand jury testimony in the New Mexico case, "personable and really charming" before agreeing to their date.

However, she's convinced his "charm" offensive is all a rouse, coupled with his skill and talent as an actor.

She said: "I'm telling you this from a professional and personal experience, it's a false persona that you're witnessing. Most people are tricked by it."