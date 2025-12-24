Tim Walz Accuses J.D. Vance of 'No Longer Hiding' the Idea of 'White Supremacy' After Veep's Controversial Comments at TPUSA Event

Tim Walz has fired back at JD Vance after the vice president told the crowd at the recent Turning Point USA rally, "you don't have to apologize for being white anymore," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The vice president touted the end of DEI regulations in a speech at the recent Turning Point USA event.

Vance boasted: "We don’t treat anybody different because of their race or their sex. So we have relegated DEI to the dustbin of history, which is exactly where it belongs."

The vice president rallied the conservative crowd by touting the Trump administration's dismantling of federal diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies – particularly laws that discriminated against white and Asian Americans.

PATHETIC: Tim Walz rails against ICE raids in MN by accusing the Trump admin of “WHITE SUPREMACY!" “This is what happens when they no longer hide the idea of white supremacy. When you hear the Vice president of the United States talk about now, white people don't have to… pic.twitter.com/EUZ0iJq6aV

He then doubled down: "In the United States of America, you don’t have to apologize for being white anymore.

"And if you're an Asian, you don’t have to talk around your skin color when you’re applying for college. Because we judge people based on who they are, not on ethnicity and things they can’t control.

"We don’t persecute you for being male, for being straight, for being gay, for being anything. The only thing that we demand is that you be a great American patriot. And if you’re that, you’re very much on our team."