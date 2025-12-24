Tim Walz Accuses J.D. Vance of 'No Longer Hiding' the Idea of 'White Supremacy' After Veep's Controversial Comments at TPUSA Event
Dec. 24 2025, Published 6:07 p.m. ET
Tim Walz has fired back at JD Vance after the vice president told the crowd at the recent Turning Point USA rally, "you don't have to apologize for being white anymore," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former veep candidate accused Vance and his boss, President Trump, of blatant "white supremacy."
The Death of D.E.I.
Vance made the comment during a speech at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday.
The vice president rallied the conservative crowd by touting the Trump administration's dismantling of federal diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies – particularly laws that discriminated against white and Asian Americans.
Vance boasted: "We don’t treat anybody different because of their race or their sex. So we have relegated DEI to the dustbin of history, which is exactly where it belongs."
He then doubled down: "In the United States of America, you don’t have to apologize for being white anymore.
"And if you're an Asian, you don’t have to talk around your skin color when you’re applying for college. Because we judge people based on who they are, not on ethnicity and things they can’t control.
"We don’t persecute you for being male, for being straight, for being gay, for being anything. The only thing that we demand is that you be a great American patriot. And if you’re that, you’re very much on our team."
Walz Wages War
While the TPUSA crowd went wild, Minnesota Gov. Walz was appalled, telling a crowd of his own: "This is what happens when they target communities for their own benefit. This is what happens when they scapegoat. And this is what happens when they no longer hide the idea of white supremacy."
The 61-year-old democrat has accused the Trump Administration of "waging war" against his state and the Somalis who live there and accused Trump and Vance of being racist.
Walz continued: "When you hear the vice president of the United States talk about 'Now white people won’t have to apologize for being white...' That’s never once happened in my whole damn life."
Erika Kirk Endorses 'Vance 2028'
Vance, 41, may have turned off Walz at the Turning Point event, but it seems his passion has clearly turned on Charlie Kirk's widowed wife, Erika.
The new leader of TPUSA endorsed the veep for a run at the big office in 2028, weeks after she set tongues wagging with an "extremely close" hug with Vance.
"We are going to get my husband’s friend JD Vance elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible," Erika, 37, told the audience.
'Frustrated' Michelle Obama Reveals Why She Told 'Rambunctious' Daughters Malia and Sasha She Was 'Done Parenting' When They Were Young Kids
Vance Hints at a Presidential Run
While Vance has not officially announced his run to succeed his boss, he strongly hinted at it in a November Fox News interview, dishing how he would have more to say after the November 2026 midterm elections.
"We're going to win the midterms, we're going to do everything that we can to win the midterms, and then after that, I'm going to sit down with the president of the United States and talk to him about it," Vance told the outlet. "But let's focus on the now."