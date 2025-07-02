Your tip
Tim McGraw, 58, Sparks Concern as 'Unrecognizable' Country Icon Leans on Cane for Support in Heartbreaking Photo with Wife Faith Hill

Tim McGraw may be facing plenty of physical issues as he was photographed leaning on a cane.

July 2 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Tim McGraw has left his fans begging for answers after he was photographed leaning on a cane in a photo with his wife, Faith Hill, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 58-year-old is said to be terrified his body will continue to fall apart following numerous surgeries.

What's Wrong With McGraw

McGraw's latest Instagram photo left fans worried about his physical condition.

McGraw took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 1, to post a photo from Denmark while on a getaway to support their 23-year-old daughter, Audrey, on tour. In the snap, the Live Like You Were Dying hitmaker sat at an outdoor cafe in Copenhagen

"Hangin’ with my baby in Copenhagen to see (Audrey) on tour with the fabulous (Brandi Carlile)," McGraw captioned the post; however, fans were more focused on the country singer, who looked like a completely different person.

McGraw appeared frail, while he gripped a cane with both hands. Hill, 57, smiled and rested her head on his shoulder.

McGraw Is In Pain?

McGraw is currently in Denmark with his wife, Faith Hill, in order to see their daughter Audrey on tour.

"Need the full story on the cane," one concerned fan said in the comments section. Another asked: "Why do you have a cane? Are you ok?"

A user added: "Praying you are ok, I see the cane!" and a fan reacted, "Praying for your recovery!"

While others suggested McGraw "didn't look" like himself.

McGraw has shed some light on his physical obstacles in the past, telling Bobby Bones in May that he had undergone "back surgery before tour last year."

The 58-year-old previously revealed he underwent 'back surgery' before going on tour.

"That sort of went south on me at the beginning of the tour, and sort of compensating for that, my knees went out like three weeks into the tour," he explained.

The Grammy winner was able to return to the stage in June, but found himself canceling more shows. He is scheduled to perform on August 2 at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee, according to his official website, but that may be up in the air, sources previously claimed.

Insiders told RadarOnline.com McGraw doesn't know if his body will even hold up amid the grind of touring.

'He's Paying The Price'

"He still doesn't feel 100 percent, but he figures the longer he waits, the harder it will be for him to come back. But he is worried about his knees and his back, and doing even more damage," the source said.

Insiders attributed the father-of-three's crippling woes to a backwards tumble off the stage at a 2022 concert, and the grueling, four-hours-a-day workouts that he began after quitting booze in 2008.

They explained: "Tim admits that he went overboard working out to take his focus off booze, and he's paying the price," and added, "He's a trouper and ready to see how things go back on stage, but fears it might be too tough, even for him.

"He's terrified his show might be over."

McGraw's previous issues with alcohol have also not helped his cause.

McGraw's previous issues with alcohol impacted his marriage at one point, especially after the death of his father.

"It was a very difficult time in our lives. It was affecting everything. It matters how you raise your kids," Hill recalled.

It was a warning from his famous wife that woke McGraw up and forced him to make a change before losing his family.

He said: "She told me, 'You're not living up to what you need to be living up to for your family. When your wife tells you it's gone too far, that's a big wake-up call. I wanted to be around for my grandkids. No matter what demons you're fighting, the most important thing is your family..."

