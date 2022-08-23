TikToker With Monkeypox Says He's Facing Threats After Viral Fast Food Runs Spark Backlash

The now-viral social media personality, who goes by Duane Cali, stood by his claims that he was thinking about others as well as himself following his drive-thru trips to a local McDonald's and Burger King in Los Angeles, California.

"It's not an either-or thing. You can care about others while simultaneously caring about yourself. Do what's best for you as long as you're not harming anyone. I didn't harm anyone. I was very responsible in the process of doing what was best for me," he captioned another clip.

Cali said he was starting to think that many critics are "enraged" because it's the "popular thing to do," claiming some are just hopping on the bandwagon.