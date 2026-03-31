Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Had Weekend-Long Fight Over Golf Legend's 'Insulting Remarks' After DUI Arrest
March 31 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump endured a weekend-long fight following the golf legend's DUI arrest, according to new claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 15-time major winner irked his girlfriend by downplaying the seriousness of his latest misdemeanor.
Getting To The Root Of The Problem
According to insiders, when Vanessa, 48, told Woods, 50, they needed to get to the root of the problem regarding his fourth serious car crash in recent years, the legendary golfer brushed off her concerns, saying his issues were "under control."
A source told The Daily Mail: "She has gone from concern to anger.
"She was like 'let's solve this together,' and his response was basically 'yeah, yeah, yeah, I got it. It's fine. It's under control.' And she's like 'it is so obviously not under control.'"
Vanessa's anger stems from fearing for her own safety when she is in a car with Woods after his fourth high-profile crash, which saw him arrested after rolling his Range Rover near his home in Jupiter Island, Florida, last Friday.
Vanessa Trump Wants Reassurance History Won't Repeat Itself
In 2009, Woods crashed into a fire hydrant, fleeing his family home on Thanksgiving after his ex-wife Elin Nordegren discovered he had been cheating.
Eight years later, in 2017, Woods was found slumped behind the wheel of his car on the side of the road with the engine running, after what the golf ace said had been a bad reaction to painkillers.
And in 2021, the sports icon shattered his right leg after a horrifying crash in California, where he also rolled his car.
Now, if he and Vanessa are to have a future, she wants assurances that history will not repeat itself.
"She is annoyed because he drives her and her kids around sometimes. She just thinks about all the times that she doesn't know whether he was good to drive," the source claimed.
'Don't Worry, I'm Fine'
Embattled CBS News Boss Bari Weiss Secretly 'Sought Advice' From Ousted CNN Chief Jeff Zucker: 'He Wanted to Find a Way to Get In' to Her Operation
"She's a protective mom. And this is not just irresponsible, it's dangerous. She needs some reassurance that this is not happening again.
"Tiger's response is 'don't worry, I'm fine.' So I don't want to say that they're on the rocks, but she is not going to put up with this. She needs stability, and this is not stable.
The source added: "If he can't fix this, she will 100 per cent walk. She's trying to make that clear without it sounding like an ultimatum, but obviously it kind of is."
Another insider has insisted this will serve as a sign to change for Woods, stressing that he just needs time to process what has happened.
"When he got out of custody, he was very apologetic. He really says he wants to do something about this, and it's a wake-up call for him," the source explained.
"But with Tiger, he has to figure out what's best for himself. He has to decide how he is going to fix this and what his plans are. Nobody else can tell him what to do."
The source continued: "There are a lot of people in his life who want to make sure he's okay. He will listen to our advice but he will make the ultimate decision of what he needs to do. So I would say that we need to be a little bit patient with him. He will figure it out. He's faced worse."
Woods is also said to be hesitant to hire a personal driver because of fears they will leak information about his whereabouts. However, friends have urged him to reconsider his decision.
"He can afford to get a driver who only drives him when he feels like he needs it," the insider explained. "Someone who is always on call, but he doesn't have to use the driver if he doesn't want to. That's what I'm suggesting to him because he's never going to stop driving altogether. I have faith that he will figure it out."