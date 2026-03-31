Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Had Weekend-Long Fight Over Golf Legend's 'Insulting Remarks' After DUI Arrest

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump endured a weekend-long fight following the golf legend's DUI arrest , according to new claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Vanessa Trump was keen to discover what was causing Woods' crashes behind the wheel, according to insiders.

Vanessa's anger stems from fearing for her own safety when she is in a car with Woods after his fourth high-profile crash, which saw him arrested after rolling his Range Rover near his home in Jupiter Island, Florida , last Friday.

"She was like 'let's solve this together,' and his response was basically 'yeah, yeah, yeah, I got it. It's fine. It's under control.' And she's like 'it is so obviously not under control.'"

According to insiders, when Vanessa, 48, told Woods, 50, they needed to get to the root of the problem regarding his fourth serious car crash in recent years, the legendary golfer brushed off her concerns, saying his issues were "under control."

Vanessa Trump is said to want Woods to assure her he will have no more accidents.

"She is annoyed because he drives her and her kids around sometimes. She just thinks about all the times that she doesn't know whether he was good to drive," the source claimed.

Now, if he and Vanessa are to have a future, she wants assurances that history will not repeat itself.

And in 2021, the sports icon shattered his right leg after a horrifying crash in California , where he also rolled his car.

Eight years later, in 2017, Woods was found slumped behind the wheel of his car on the side of the road with the engine running, after what the golf ace said had been a bad reaction to painkillers.

In 2009, Woods crashed into a fire hydrant, fleeing his family home on Thanksgiving after his ex-wife Elin Nordegren discovered he had been cheating.

"She's a protective mom. And this is not just irresponsible, it's dangerous. She needs some reassurance that this is not happening again.

"Tiger's response is 'don't worry, I'm fine.' So I don't want to say that they're on the rocks, but she is not going to put up with this. She needs stability, and this is not stable.

The source added: "If he can't fix this, she will 100 per cent walk. She's trying to make that clear without it sounding like an ultimatum, but obviously it kind of is."

Another insider has insisted this will serve as a sign to change for Woods, stressing that he just needs time to process what has happened.

"When he got out of custody, he was very apologetic. He really says he wants to do something about this, and it's a wake-up call for him," the source explained.

"But with Tiger, he has to figure out what's best for himself. He has to decide how he is going to fix this and what his plans are. Nobody else can tell him what to do."