Tiger Woods’ Ex-Girlfriend Rips His Bombshell Witness In $30 Million Battle, Accuses Him Of Taking Her Pets After Breakup
Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend Erica Herman has demanded her $30 million lawsuit against the troubled golfer not be moved out of the public eye despite his demands — and revealed new details of their split as part of her plea in court, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Erica demanded Tiger’s motion to move her case to arbitration be denied.
Last year, Erica sued Tiger demanding he pay her $30 million in damages. She said he had promised her she could live at his Florida mansion for a certain number of years. However, she said after their 2022 breakup, his team kicked her out of the home.
Erica said she still had 2 years left on the alleged oral agreement. Her lawsuit also asked that an NDA Tiger said she signed be thrown out of court.
In response, Tiger denied all allegations and said he never promised Erica she could live in his home even after a split. He demanded the dispute be heard out of the public eye.
Recently, Tiger introduced his friend/business partner, Robert J. McNamara, as a witness in the case.
McNamara is employed as the Executive Vice President of Tiger Woods Ventures, which manages the business endeavors for the professional golfer. He submitted a declaration that stated he saw Erica on the day she signed the NDA on August 9, 2017.
- Tiger Wood's Ex-Girlfriend Says She Was 'Forced' to Sign NDA in $30 Million Sexual Harassment Lawsuit
- Tiger Woods Introduces Bombshell Witness in $30 Million Court Battle With Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman
- Tiger Woods ‘Has Hit Rock Bottom’ As He Deals With Injuries & Ex-Girlfriend’s $30 Million Lawsuit: Source
He said, “On approximately, August 9, 2017, I was working at the office of Tiger Woods Ventures when Ms. Herman entered the office, advised me that she had signed the NDA, showed me the signature page, and advised that she intended to deliver it as requested.”
Tiger used the declaration as part of his demand the court battle be moved to arbitration. In her new filing, Erica criticized Robert McNamara as a witness.
She said Tiger is attempting to “deny her access to the courts and put this case into secret arbitration, based on a highly redacted document that he claims is a contract between them. But he has not even been willing to vouch for that document. He asks the Court to assume there is a binding arbitration agreement, not based on any admissible evidence or even a declaration from himself. Instead, long after filing his Motion, he offered the Court a declaration from someone else, who does not even claim to have seen anyone sign the supposed contract.”
Further, she claimed that Tiger and his team not only kicked her out of his home but they took her pets and personal property.
Erica said she doesn’t even remember signing the NDA in question. “Ms. Herman does not recognize the form of the alleged agreement submitted as “Exhibit ‘A’” to the Motion and does not recall signing it,” her motion read.
In addition, her lawyer argued, “Mr. Woods was Ms. Herman’s boss. On Mr. Woods’s own portrayal of events, he imposed an NDA on her as a condition to keep her job when she began having a sexual relationship with him. A boss imposing different work conditions on his employee because of their sexual relationship is sexual harassment.”
Erica hopes the argument will convince the judge to find the NDA unenforceable. The court has yet to rule.