Tiffany Haddish Spotted Kissing New Bitcoin Investor BF Marvin Jones Over A Year After Split From Common
Comedian Tiffany Haddish has started dating Bitcoin investor Marvin Jones, over a year after her split from rapper Common, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In photos, the two appeared affectionate with one another and did little to hide their PDA.
According to the Daily Mail, the 43-year-old comedian was seen kissing Jones, a former lawyer, in Studio City.
Haddish looked casual — and smitten — in a gray hoodie, black leggings and sneakers. The lawyer-turned-Bitcoin investor wore a black hoodie, athletic shorts, and sneakers.
Prior to being seen together over the weekend, Haddish and Jones had been seen together at events.
Before she was linked to the Bitcoin investor, Haddish dated Common, 51, after they met on the set of The Kitchen in 2019.
Haddish joked in interviews that Common was the first celebrity she ever dated, although she admitted that she had hooked up with celebs before.
During an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, Common told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that Haddish was "a wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person."
"You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I'm happy," Common added on his then-relationship wth the comic.
16 months later, though, the couple decided to go their separate ways.
After it was confirmed in November 2021 that the couple ended things, Common said that the breakup was a "mutual thing."
An insider close to the couple echoed the rapper's comments in a statement to People.
"They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship," the source said on their breakup.
Haddish was previously married to William Stewart before they divorced in 2013.