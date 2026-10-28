Thomas Markle's Granddaughter Admits Investigation Into Alleged Child Abuse Images 'Doesn't Surprise' Her

According to Rasmussen, she's always felt something was off about her grandfather, but wasn't able to put her finger on it before.

"Maybe it was a vibe that I subconsciously got … something's not right about a person, and you don't actively register it,” she theorized. "But your body tells you when something’s off."

Rasmussen, Meghan Markle's niece, went on to describe the accusations against her grandfather as "disturbing" for "everybody involved and everybody reading it."

"Nobody likes to hear things like that," she added.