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Home > News > Thomas Markle

Thomas Markle's Granddaughter Admits Investigation Into Alleged Child Abuse Images 'Doesn't Surprise' Her

Photo of Thomas Markle Sr.
Source: MEGA

During an interview, Thomas Markle Sr.'s granddaughter weighed in on the disturbing allegations he's facing.

Oct. 28 2026, Published 7:35 p.m. ET

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Thomas Markle Sr.'s granddaughter has admitted she is not shocked about the new allegations he's facing, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

During an interview, Noelle Rasmussen shared her thoughts on the investigation into her grandfather. It began after Markle Sr.'s son, Thomas Markle Jr., told authorities about child sexual abuse images he allegedly discovered at his father's Philippines home.

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'Nobody Likes to Hear Things Like That'

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Photo of Thomas Markle Sr.
Source: GoodMorningBritain/YouTube

Thomas Markle Sr. is facing allegations of possession of child sexual abuse images.

According to Rasmussen, she's always felt something was off about her grandfather, but wasn't able to put her finger on it before.

"Maybe it was a vibe that I subconsciously got … something's not right about a person, and you don't actively register it,” she theorized. "But your body tells you when something’s off."

Rasmussen, Meghan Markle's niece, went on to describe the accusations against her grandfather as "disturbing" for "everybody involved and everybody reading it."

"Nobody likes to hear things like that," she added.

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Noelle Rasmussen Supports Aunt Meghan Markle

Image of Thomas Markle Sr.'s granddaughter claims she always knew something was off about him.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle recently said she was 'deeply distressed' by the allegations.

Rasmussen noted that she herself was not abused by Markle Sr.

"I'm glad that I had never been victimized or had the chance to be victimized," she explained. "I don't think he would attack family, but when you do not know what somebody's capable of, you can't assume."

The 32-year-old continued, confirming that she stands by Meghan's decision to keep her children far away.

"I support her decision to prevent her kids from seeing him," Rasmussen shared. "I wouldn't want my kids around somebody who was being accused of child molestation."

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Meghan Markle 'Distressed' by Allegations Against Father

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle revealed she's keeping her children away from her estranged father.

In a statement released by the Duchess of Sussex, she said she was "deeply distressed" by the allegations her father is facing.

"My thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed," she also stated.

"I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them," Meghan concluded. "I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families."

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Thomas Markle Denies Allegations

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Image of Thomas Markle Sr. denies allegations of possession of child sexual abuse images made against him by his son.
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle Sr. denies allegations of possession of child sexual abuse images made against him by his son.

As for Markle Sr., he's denied the allegations.

"This is bulls--t. It’s just a bunch of lies; it's sick," he said in a statement. "I have no idea why Tom is trying to destroy me with these lies."

"I'm shocked, I'm hurt, and I'm very upset that my son is making these accusations against me," he asserted. "I could never do what I'm being accused of. It's the worst thing anyone could accuse me of."

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