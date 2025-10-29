Gorgeous Teri Hatcher's Sexless Life Revealed: 'Desperate Housewives' Star, 60, Admits Embarrassing Long Dry Spell and 'Average' Lady Bits
Oct. 29 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Stunning Teri Hatcher made a shocking confession about her sexless love life after going without intimacy for "a long time," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Desperate Housewives alum, 60, revealed she went to a doctor to make sure everything was still functioning properly before getting back into the bedroom, as she was unsure what was "happening down there" during her dry spell.
Hatcher Has 'No Idea' What's Happening With Her Lady Bits
Hatcher celebrated the massive news that she finally did the deed during a Tuesday, October 28, appearance on Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Dinner's on Me podcast.
"I had met a guy that I was dating, and I was thinking like, 'Oh, this might be leading towards where we might be intimate," the actress dished.
She decided to consult with her gynecologist because "People say like, as you age, like it changes," about her lady bits.
"I have no idea what's happening down there," Hatcher joked.
She referred to her private parts as "average," while snarking, "I have one like many others do," referring to her hoo-ha.
'Error'-Filled Sexual History
The Lois & Clark star has been on a roll when it comes to sex life confessions.
Not only did she reveal she's back in the game when it comes to the bedroom, Hatcher spilled about losing her virginity during the October 23 episode of her Desperately Devoted podcast.
"I didn’t know what a condom was," she recalled about her first intimate encounter.
"I think the first time I was going to have sex was as a high school student in my parents’ house in their waterbed," she added about the wild bedding that was popular in the 1970s and '80s.
As far as having unprotected sex, Hatcher said with relief, "I just know that I'm lucky I got out alive," while joking, "If we’re really going to examine my sexual history, it's just filled with error."
Removing the 'Stigma' of Being Single
While Hatcher didn't name her current suitor, with whom she's getting busy, she has been open about being single for years.
The Mid-Love Crisis star was married to fellow actor Jon Tenney from 1994 to 2003, and went years without dating after their divorce.
"There is a difference between being lonely and being alone," Hatcher confessed in 2019. "I have been single for a very long time, but there is nothing lonely about my life. I want to remove the stigma of that."
"Many women who get divorced will not get remarried. That kind of sounds depressing, but it doesn't have to be," she proclaimed. "Many women are not just surviving alone, they're thriving. They're empowered, they're making money, they're being healthy, they're traveling. You are allowed to be proud of your life when you're not part of a couple."
Sperm Donor Experience
Hatcher and Tenney share a gorgeous daughter, Emerson, 27.
The Palo Alto, California, native revealed in 2022 she attempted to have another child during her happy singledom via a sperm donor, but growing her family wasn't in the cards.
"I tried to have a second child by myself, and I went through that, got a sperm donor. I actually had a miscarriage, unfortunately," she admitted.
While she sadly didn't have another baby, Hatcher said the process of selecting the prospective father was "fun."
"Because you pick out literally, 'Do they wear glasses? Did they have acne? How tall?'" she explained. "It's very interesting when you think about it that way."