EXCLUSIVE: No Sex Please, We're Celebrities! We Reveal the Stars Saying NO to Rolls in the Sack — As Celibacy Becomes Hollywood's Latest Barmy Trend

Lenny Kravitz

He may exude sex, but the 61-year-old has abstained from it for nearly a decade.

"It's a spiritual thing," the Let Love Rule singer insisted. Explaining that he felt he was becoming a "player" like his father, he said, "I didn’t want to be that guy," adding he was able to rein in his libido by "not letting my own desires take over."

Nicki Minaj

During a 2017 appearance, the rapper told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres that she was taking a break from "doing the nasty" despite being in a relationship with rapper Nas, 51.

"I'm chillin' right now. I'm celibate," the 42-year-old explained."I wanted to go a year without dating any man. I hate men. But I might make an exception to the rule for him."

No deal: She wed childhood pal Kenneth Petty, 47, in 2019.

Andrew Garfield

To prep for the 2016 Martin Scorsese film Silence, in which Garfield and Adam Driver, both 41, played 17th-century celibate priests, Garfield took a temporary vow of chastity.

"I had an incredibly spiritual experience," he said of abstaining from sex and regularly fasting for six months. "I had some pretty wild, trippy experiences from starving myself of sex and food at that time."

Julia Fox

Celibate for two and a half years, the scenester (who dated Kanye West, 47, during that time) revealed last year that she's "never been happier." Her choice to abstain is political, the 35-year-old explained: "I think, with the overturning of Roe v. Wade and our rights being stripped away from us, this is a way that I can take back the control."