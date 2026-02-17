Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Teresa Giudice
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How Teresa Giudice Really Feels About Melissa Gorga — and the Cutting Threat That Could Torpedo Their Fragile Peace

Composite photo of Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga
Source: @teresagiudice/Instsagram; MEGA

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga recently ended their years-long feud.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 17 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga may have called a truce in their years-long feud, but that doesn't mean everything is smooth sailing in the Garden State.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the effort to mend fences wasn't entirely genuine, pointing to ulterior motives on both sides, as a source noted Giudice’s true feelings about Gorga – and a looming threat that could torpedo their fragile reconciliation.

Article continues below advertisement

Details Behind the Reconciliation

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice
Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Giudice previously said her husband, Luis Ruelas, was the 'driver behind' her making amends with Joe and Melissa Gorga.

On her Turning the Tables podcast, Giudice shared her husband, Luis Ruelas, was the "driver behind" her making amends with her brother, Joe Gorga, and Melissa.

The source explained Ruelas pushed for a reconciliation after Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, and Melissa began test filming for RHONJ with new women last year, while Giudice was left out.

At the time, Giudice brushed off the reports, quipping, "Does the professor have to take the test?"

"They were panicking," the insider alleged. "That's why Luis started reaching out to Joe in July, once rumblings test filming was going to occur began.

"Teresa wasn't coming back [for the test filming]. She and Luis knew that, and they decided to make amends."

Article continues below advertisement

Teresa Giudice 'Kept Calling Her Crazy'

Photo of Teresa Giudice
Source: MEGA

Giudice told a potential new 'RHONJ' star she was 'willing to sit down' with Margaret Josephs, according to a source.

Michelle Barone, one of the women Bravo was considering for a role on RHONJ, participated in the test filming in August 2025, the insider explained.

"While they were at Michelle's house and filming, Teresa kept calling her like crazy," the source claimed, implying how desperate Giudice was feeling to ensure she was in the mix.

"She even went as far as to tell Michelle she was willing to sit down with Margaret," the insider added.

Aside from Melissa, Giudice also has a long-standing beef with Josephs.

"Marge wasn't having it," the source continued. "So Luis started calling Joe. And, at first, Joe wasn't having it, either. But, eventually, he caved."

Article continues below advertisement

Why Did Melissa Gorga Want to Make Up With Teresa Giudice?

Photo of Melissa and Joe Gorga
Source: MEGA

Melissa Gorga told people 'she could infer it was time to make up' with Giudice and Ruelas, an insider claimed.

Giudice ended up meeting Joe at their parents' mausoleum in private, something the source alleged she likely did for "privacy" and so that "no one would overhear" their conversation.

While Giudice may have been driven to reconcile with her family in hopes of an RHONJ return, according to the source, they also revealed Melissa's motives were similar.

"Melissa had been heard telling people she could infer it was time to make up with them, as that's what Bravo would want in order for them to move forward with the show," the insider explained.

While Melissa and Giudice have insisted the reconciliation is genuine and not driven by the show, the source shared, "Everyone can believe what they want, but this is how it began."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Dolly Parton has been struggling to recover as the country icon fights to reclaim her '9 to 5' rituals.

EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Down for the Count? How Stricken Country Icon Is Desperate to Get Her 9 to 5 Rituals Back

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been facing a political divide as differing views on Trump strain Hollywood's 'Golden Couple.'

EXCLUSIVE: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's Political Divide! How Hollywood's 'Golden Couple' Is at War Over Trump

Teresa Giudice Didn't Film With Melissa Gorga

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Teresa Giudice
Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Giudice 'going out of her way to not film' with Melissa Gorga 'is a threat of sorts.'

Giudice was one of the principal cast members for the upcoming Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip show and appeared at a party Gorga attended. At the event, Gorga patched things up with former RHONJ costar Jacqueline Laurita, but Giudice was nowhere in sight while they hashed things out.

"Teresa still isn't really interested in giving Melissa camera time, which explains why she avoided filming with Melissa and Jacqueline," the source alleged.

"While Teresa isn't overtly making any threats to Melissa, her not filming with her and going out of her way not to film with her is a threat of sorts," they continued. "It's a warning that she’s the top dog and in control, and she still calls the shots, even though Bravo’s actions have made it clear she doesn't."

The insider also admitted that if Giudice "continues this behavior," it could hurt their newly mended relationship.

"None of them trust each other, and it's all a facade," they added. "And for good reason. They have a really terrible past."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.