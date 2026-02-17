EXCLUSIVE: How Teresa Giudice Really Feels About Melissa Gorga — and the Cutting Threat That Could Torpedo Their Fragile Peace

On her Turning the Tables podcast, Giudice shared her husband, Luis Ruelas, was the "driver behind" her making amends with her brother, Joe Gorga, and Melissa.

The source explained Ruelas pushed for a reconciliation after Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, and Melissa began test filming for RHONJ with new women last year, while Giudice was left out.

At the time, Giudice brushed off the reports, quipping, "Does the professor have to take the test?"

"They were panicking," the insider alleged. "That's why Luis started reaching out to Joe in July, once rumblings test filming was going to occur began.

"Teresa wasn't coming back [for the test filming]. She and Luis knew that, and they decided to make amends."