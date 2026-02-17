EXCLUSIVE: How Teresa Giudice Really Feels About Melissa Gorga — and the Cutting Threat That Could Torpedo Their Fragile Peace
Feb. 17 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga may have called a truce in their years-long feud, but that doesn't mean everything is smooth sailing in the Garden State.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the effort to mend fences wasn't entirely genuine, pointing to ulterior motives on both sides, as a source noted Giudice’s true feelings about Gorga – and a looming threat that could torpedo their fragile reconciliation.
Details Behind the Reconciliation
On her Turning the Tables podcast, Giudice shared her husband, Luis Ruelas, was the "driver behind" her making amends with her brother, Joe Gorga, and Melissa.
The source explained Ruelas pushed for a reconciliation after Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, and Melissa began test filming for RHONJ with new women last year, while Giudice was left out.
At the time, Giudice brushed off the reports, quipping, "Does the professor have to take the test?"
"They were panicking," the insider alleged. "That's why Luis started reaching out to Joe in July, once rumblings test filming was going to occur began.
"Teresa wasn't coming back [for the test filming]. She and Luis knew that, and they decided to make amends."
Teresa Giudice 'Kept Calling Her Crazy'
Michelle Barone, one of the women Bravo was considering for a role on RHONJ, participated in the test filming in August 2025, the insider explained.
"While they were at Michelle's house and filming, Teresa kept calling her like crazy," the source claimed, implying how desperate Giudice was feeling to ensure she was in the mix.
"She even went as far as to tell Michelle she was willing to sit down with Margaret," the insider added.
Aside from Melissa, Giudice also has a long-standing beef with Josephs.
"Marge wasn't having it," the source continued. "So Luis started calling Joe. And, at first, Joe wasn't having it, either. But, eventually, he caved."
Why Did Melissa Gorga Want to Make Up With Teresa Giudice?
Giudice ended up meeting Joe at their parents' mausoleum in private, something the source alleged she likely did for "privacy" and so that "no one would overhear" their conversation.
While Giudice may have been driven to reconcile with her family in hopes of an RHONJ return, according to the source, they also revealed Melissa's motives were similar.
"Melissa had been heard telling people she could infer it was time to make up with them, as that's what Bravo would want in order for them to move forward with the show," the insider explained.
While Melissa and Giudice have insisted the reconciliation is genuine and not driven by the show, the source shared, "Everyone can believe what they want, but this is how it began."
Teresa Giudice Didn't Film With Melissa Gorga
Giudice was one of the principal cast members for the upcoming Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip show and appeared at a party Gorga attended. At the event, Gorga patched things up with former RHONJ costar Jacqueline Laurita, but Giudice was nowhere in sight while they hashed things out.
"Teresa still isn't really interested in giving Melissa camera time, which explains why she avoided filming with Melissa and Jacqueline," the source alleged.
"While Teresa isn't overtly making any threats to Melissa, her not filming with her and going out of her way not to film with her is a threat of sorts," they continued. "It's a warning that she’s the top dog and in control, and she still calls the shots, even though Bravo’s actions have made it clear she doesn't."
The insider also admitted that if Giudice "continues this behavior," it could hurt their newly mended relationship.
"None of them trust each other, and it's all a facade," they added. "And for good reason. They have a really terrible past."