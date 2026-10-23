Teen Girls Accused of Plotting California High School Mass Shooting Were Allegedly Motivated by 'Revenge' — and Spent Months Researching Previous Attacks

"I can't really speak to what was in these girls' minds. But yes, there was a list with individuals' names on it, but their target was clearly the school campus," Corona Police Lt. Robert Montanez told ABC.

Names of both students and teachers at Corona High School, where one of the teens attended, were on the list.

Montanez added there was an "indication" that "revenge" was the suspects' motive, but "it's extraordinarily unfortunate that it's got to this point where these girls felt that this was their only avenue to deal with their problems".