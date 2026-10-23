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Home > True Crime > crime

Teen Girls Accused of Plotting California High School Mass Shooting Were Allegedly Motivated by 'Revenge' — and Spent Months Researching Previous Attacks

Teen girls were arrested for allegedly plotting a school shooting.
Source: UNSPLASH

Teen girls were arrested for allegedly plotting a school shooting.

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Oct. 23 2026, Published 1:38 p.m. ET

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A potential motive behind why teen girls allegedly planned a mass shooting at a California high school has been uncovered, RadarOnline.com can report.

The two 15-year-olds were arrested after getting caught discussing the alleged massacre in an online chat. Since then, detectives have found evidence suggesting the plan was motivated by "revenge".

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Hit List Discovered & Target Confirmed

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A list of targets' names was uncovered.
Source: UNSPLASH

A list of targets' names was uncovered.

"I can't really speak to what was in these girls' minds. But yes, there was a list with individuals' names on it, but their target was clearly the school campus," Corona Police Lt. Robert Montanez told ABC.

Names of both students and teachers at Corona High School, where one of the teens attended, were on the list.

Montanez added there was an "indication" that "revenge" was the suspects' motive, but "it's extraordinarily unfortunate that it's got to this point where these girls felt that this was their only avenue to deal with their problems".

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FBI Intervention & Arrests

The teens were caught due to an FBI tip.
Source: MEGA

The teens were caught due to an FBI tip.

On Oct. 6, an FBI agent came across conversations between the girls on social media wherein they discussed the plot.

The FBI referred their findings to the Corona Police, warning them of the potential threat to Corona High School. Shortly after, the student who attended school in Corona was identified and arrested.

Authorities searched her electronic devices and social media and arrested the second suspect, who attends Norco High School.

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Months of Planning & Research

The plot had been in the works for months.
Source: MEGA

The plot had been in the works for months.

During the investigation, detectives uncovered the mass shooting plot had seemingly been in the works for months.

The teenagers had researched previous school shootings and how the perpetrators carried them out. They theorized how they could replicate a similar event at Corona High School and get the guns and ammunition to do so.

No weapons were found at either teen's house when authorities searched them.

According to The Violence Project, 98% of mass shootings are executed by men. It is exceptionally rare for teen girls and women to plan or carry out a mass shooting.

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The teens cannot be tried as adults.
Source: MEGA

The teens cannot be tried as adults.

The suspects have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

In California, if a teen under 16 is convicted of this charge, they could serve up to their 25th birthday behind bars.

Per Senate Bill 1391, no matter what the crime is, an offender 15 or younger cannot be tried as an adult.

"My view is that we should continue to work toward a more just system that respects victims, protects public safety, holds youth accountable, and also seeks a path of redemption and reformation whenever possible," then-Governor Jerry Brown wrote when the bill passed.

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