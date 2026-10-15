Boy, 14, Accused of Opening Fire on Middle School Staff Before Revealing Twisted Motive to Police
Oct. 15 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
A teenager in France has been arrested after allegedly committing a shooting at his middle school, RadarOnline.com can report.
Two staff members were injured during the incident.
Inside the School Shooting
On Monday, October 12, the 14-year-old allegedly hid his gun inside a guitar case and took it to Joseph Lakanal Middle School. Per reports, after he arrived at the school, he shot the principal and a teacher.
He then went upstairs and entered another classroom, allegedly opening fire – no teachers or students were shot there.
An employee was eventually able to pin the shooter down until cops arrived and arrested him. The teacher and principal were wounded in the legs and transported to a medical center. The teacher has since been discharged.
"We started to run away, but he followed us for a while," one student at the school told a publication. "We started screaming."
No students were shot.
Leaders Speak Out
"All students were immediately confined and made safe within seconds," Aubagne Mayor Jean-Pierre Squillari confirmed.
France's President Emmanuel Macron praised the school's employees on X, saying they "prevented an even worse outcome."
The Shooter's Motive
After the alleged shooter was taken to jail, he reportedly told detectives his motives behind the shooting. The teen reportedly said he was bullied by students and teachers and wanted to enact revenge.
The claim of bullying has not been substantiated, prosecutors claim. He revealed the shooting occurred after months of planning, but said he did not want to kill anyone when asked.
While searching his mobile devices, detectives uncovered the alleged shooter had an online account that posted gory content.
There appeared to be an emphasis on school shootings. Additionally, the teenager allegedly viewed an online forum that encouraged committing copycat crimes of killers. He told detectives he was not swayed by the community.
The Shooting Is Being Treated as Terrorism
An anti-terrorism prosecutor is trying the case.
According to a report, the shooting is being treated as terrorism because of the premeditation, the fact that it occurred in a school, and the multiple victims.
The alleged shooter did not have any prior convictions or a criminal record.
He also underwent a psychological evaluation, and the doctor did not diagnose him with anything.