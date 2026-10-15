Boy, 14, Accused of Opening Fire on Middle School Staff Before Revealing Twisted Motive to Police

On Monday, October 12, the 14-year-old allegedly hid his gun inside a guitar case and took it to Joseph Lakanal Middle School. Per reports, after he arrived at the school, he shot the principal and a teacher.

He then went upstairs and entered another classroom, allegedly opening fire – no teachers or students were shot there.

An employee was eventually able to pin the shooter down until cops arrived and arrested him. The teacher and principal were wounded in the legs and transported to a medical center. The teacher has since been discharged.

"We started to run away, but he followed us for a while," one student at the school told a publication. "We started screaming."

No students were shot.