Inside the Heroic Actions of Father Who Stopped Oregon School Shooter John J. Griffin During His Lunch Break — as New Details Emerge Following Tragedy
Oct. 19 2026, Published 12:37 p.m. ET
A father of two Silver Rail Elementary students rushed toward gunfire during his lunch break and confronted the teenager who opened fire inside the Oregon school, according to his family and police.
The man, identified as 36-year-old Kaylub Giamanco, was driving home when he heard gunshots near the Bend school on Oct. 15. His brother, Kyle Giamanco, told publications News that Kaylub followed the gunman into the building.
Police said the attack began at 12:59 p.m. and left three children and a teacher dead. A 7-year-old student and a teacher were also wounded.
Hero Dad Ran Toward Gunfire On His Lunch Break
According to Kyle, Kaylub saw the gunman enter the school and pursued him inside.
The family later confirmed that Kaylub has a concealed-carry permit and was the community member who fatally shot the attacker.
Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said the first 911 call came at 12:59 p.m. after a person in a vehicle reported being fired upon. Officers arrived at about 1:02 p.m., shortly before authorities learned the suspect had been shot.
Dispatch audio also captured the early understanding of what had happened, with a dispatcher saying the shooter had possibly been “shot by a father at the school.”
Who Is Kaylub Giamanco?
Giamanco is a lifelong Bend resident, carpenter, and father of two daughters who attend Silver Rail Elementary, his family told NBC News and other outlets. His mother, Kenda Freeman, said she was proud of her son, while the family has asked for privacy.
A statement released by the family said Giamanco is “not seeking recognition” and instead wanted to thank first responders, school personnel, and the community for their support.
His brother also said Kaylub has been struggling emotionally with what happened and regrets that he could not save more people.
What Police Say Happened At Silver Rail
Authorities identified the shooter as 16-year-old Griffin J. John II, a former Silver Rail student. Police said he used a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun and forced his way into the school through locked doors before opening fire in a special education classroom.
The victims included children ages 5, 8 and 11 and 25-year-old teacher Megan Lambert. A 7-year-old student and 54-year-old teacher Becky Drury were injured.
New details also show that Giamanco was not the only person who intervened. Police said a teacher threw her cellphone at the shooter, tackled him, and fought to take the firearm away before Giamanco fatally shot him.
Chief Krantz said the actions of those who intervened helped prevent the tragedy from becoming worse.
Officials Praise Actions As Investigation Continues
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek praised the community member who intervened, saying his actions carried a “heavy emotional burden” and thanking him for helping stop further loss of life.
President Donald Trump also praised Giamanco while speaking with reporters outside the White House on Oct. 16, calling him a “great hero” and saying, “He took care of business.”
Police continue to investigate the shooting, including the circumstances surrounding the attack and the gunman’s motive. The FBI is assisting the Bend Police Department and other agencies with the investigation.