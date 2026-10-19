Inside the Heroic Actions of Father Who Stopped Oregon School Shooter John J. Griffin During His Lunch Break — as New Details Emerge Following Tragedy

A father of two Silver Rail Elementary students rushed toward gunfire during his lunch break and confronted the teenager who opened fire inside the Oregon school, according to his family and police.

The man, identified as 36-year-old Kaylub Giamanco, was driving home when he heard gunshots near the Bend school on Oct. 15. His brother, Kyle Giamanco, told publications News that Kaylub followed the gunman into the building.

Police said the attack began at 12:59 p.m. and left three children and a teacher dead. A 7-year-old student and a teacher were also wounded.