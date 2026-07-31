Inside Taylor Swift's Dumping of Blake Lively as Her BFF: Why the Singer had 'No Choice' to End Friendship and Godmother Role to Actress' Kids

An insider claimed to The Daily Mail: "It was one of the toughest decisions she's ever had to make. It was very emotional because she loves the girls. It hurt her heart, but she had no choice given the circumstances."

The source claims the Love Story singer made the decision "a few months ago" after discussions with her new husband Travis Kelce, 36, which affirmed it "was the right thing to do" – even if it meant ending her godmother status to the movie star's kids.

The source added: "There was never an agreement in writing about her being the girls' godmother. It was a verbal one between Taylor and Blake."