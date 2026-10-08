Sylvester Stallone Reveals Brutal On-Set Fight With Richard Gere That Turned 'Physical': 'His Fingernails Dug Into My Skin'

The actor recounts the altercation in his new memoir, The Steps. According to Stallone, tension between the two movie stars started at auditions for The Lords of Flatbush.

Sylvester Stallone got into a brutal fight with Richard Gere in the 1970s, RadarOnline.com can report.

In his memoir, Stallone recalls getting into an altercation with Gere in the 1970s.

"Then the improvs with Richard Gere went bad, when Gere grabbed my T-shirt and his fingernails dug into my skin," Stallone continues. "I told him to back off, but he did it again on the second take. He couldn't have known, but Gere had begun to stir the emotional cauldron inside me.”

"I remember everything went pretty well initially with me and (Robert) De Niro ," he explains in the book. "We were trying to outtalk each other. I enjoyed improvisation and the process of ad-libbing."

According to Stallone, he got physical with Gere after chicken grease was spilled on him.

"I turned to [director] Stephen Verona and asked him, 'Is it okay if I ad-lib here and react the way I would actually react if someone did that to me in real life?’" he recalls in the book. "'What would you do?' 'Do? I'd knock his teeth out.' 'Please don't.'"

The situation only got messier, as during their lunch break, Gere spilled chicken grease on the Rocky star.

Stallone was quick to react, making it clear he was unwilling to tolerate any disrespect.