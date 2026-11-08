EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney 'Eyeing UK Move and Taylor Swift-Style Wedding'
Nov. 8 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney is said to be considering a move to the Cotswolds in the UK, where she could join a growing collection of celebrities seeking a quieter life in the English countryside.
RadarOnline.com can also reveal sources said she is considering throwing a huge, Taylor Swift-style wedding as her relationship with her boyfriend Scooter Braun gets more serious.
Sydney Sweeney Eyes Cotswolds Move
The 29-year-old Euphoria actress is said to have viewed a property in Little Tew and is understood to be considering splitting her time between the UK and the US. She is rumored to be planning to make the move with Braun, 45, who she met at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in June last year.
A source said: "Sydney has visited the Cotswolds twice in the past year and viewed a property in recent weeks.
"She loves area's peaceful village life and the prospect of escaping the attention surrounding her in Los Angeles."
The insider added the area's proximity to Pinewood Studios, around an hour away, would be a "practical advantage" if Sweeney secures a role as a Bond girl in MGM Amazon's forthcoming 007 reboot.
Hollywood Stars Among Her Neighbors
Should she settle there, Sweeney would find herself among high-profile neighbours including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, David and Victoria Beckham, Jeremy Clarkson, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.
Another source said: "Sydney has really fallen for the Cotswolds. It's somewhere she can switch off, enjoy a slower pace of life and get away from the constant noise of Hollywood.
"She loves the contrast. She can have her career in America but come back to somewhere that feels private, peaceful and a world away from Los Angeles.
"She has been looking seriously at the area and has already spent time exploring what is available. It's not just a passing holiday crush – she can genuinely see herself living there.
"The Cotswolds has also become a real haven for people who are famous but still want a relatively normal life. People are used to seeing well-known faces, so there isn't the same fuss.
"Sydney would be joining a community where plenty of people understand the pressures of being recognized. That could make settling in much easier."
But the insider insisted Sweeney has plans to hold a "massive Taylor Swift-sized wedding" back in the States.
Cotswolds Attract Wealthy Buyers
The Cotswolds, which cover almost 800 square miles across parts of Oxfordshire, Wiltshire, Warwickshire and Gloucestershire, have become increasingly attractive to wealthy overseas buyers.
A recent report found international purchasers accounted for just over a fifth of sales at $2million or more in the area last year, compared with an average of 12% over the previous five years.
North Americans made up the largest group, accounting for 13% of sales in that price bracket, up from 3.5%.
Sweeney's UK Projects and Controversies
Sweeney has previously enjoyed a stay in the region, sharing photographs from a Christmas break there. During the visit, she tried horse riding and sampled face creams with a friend.
She has also recently spent time in Britain filming an adaptation of Edith Wharton's 1913 novel The Custom of the Country, alongside The White Lotus actor Leo Woodall. During production, she was spotted wing-walking on a biplane near Ashford, Kent.
The actress has recently attracted controversy over her advertising campaigns, including a sports betting advert that prompted criticism over the portrayal of women athletes.
An earlier American Eagle jeans campaign also drew criticism over its tagline, "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans."
She said about the backlash: "I was honestly surprised by the reaction. I'm against hate and divisiveness."