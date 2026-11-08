EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney 'Eyeing UK Move and Taylor Swift-Style Wedding'

Should she settle there, Sweeney would find herself among high-profile neighbours including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, David and Victoria Beckham, Jeremy Clarkson, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.

Another source said: "Sydney has really fallen for the Cotswolds. It's somewhere she can switch off, enjoy a slower pace of life and get away from the constant noise of Hollywood.

"She loves the contrast. She can have her career in America but come back to somewhere that feels private, peaceful and a world away from Los Angeles.

"She has been looking seriously at the area and has already spent time exploring what is available. It's not just a passing holiday crush – she can genuinely see herself living there.

"The Cotswolds has also become a real haven for people who are famous but still want a relatively normal life. People are used to seeing well-known faces, so there isn't the same fuss.

"Sydney would be joining a community where plenty of people understand the pressures of being recognized. That could make settling in much easier."

But the insider insisted Sweeney has plans to hold a "massive Taylor Swift-sized wedding" back in the States.