Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Sydney Sweeney
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: The Ghoulish Reason Sydney Sweeney is Being 'Laughed Out of Town' by Hollywood Bosses

Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney's recent comments have not gone over well, according to sources.

Jan. 8 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Sydney Sweeney is facing claims Hollywood powerbrokers are quietly laughing her out of serious contention for blockbuster roles after she publicly spoke about believing she once befriended a ghost, comments insiders tell RadarOnline.com studio bosses are using as ammunition to paint her as a "dumb blonde" amid a growing list of controversies.

Sweeney, 28, who rose to fame in HBO's Euphoria playing hysterical high schooler Cassie, made the remarks while promoting her new erotic thriller The Housemaid.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Think I've Seen a Ghost'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sweeney has sparked Hollywood chatter after saying she once believed she befriended a ghost.

Article continues below advertisement

The actress has recently been under intense scrutiny over her image, political affiliations, and marketing choices at what sources describe as a critical moment in her career, as she pushes for longevity beyond cleavage-bearing, s---symbol roles.

Sweeney brought up her belief in spirits while describing a childhood experience that unsettled her family.

She said, "I think I've seen a ghost. When I was little, I used to have an imaginary friend. He would be on the playground at preschool. I would tell my mom about him. It turns out that he was someone who passed away before I was born! It creeped my mom out."

Article continues below advertisement

Sweeney Being 'Laughed Out of Town'?

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Executives have allegedly used the supernatural remark to reinforce a tired 'dumb blonde' stereotype.

Article continues below advertisement

The comments quickly ricocheted around Hollywood, prompting private ridicule rather than curiosity, according to industry figures.

One senior studio source said the reaction behind closed doors has been brutal.

He claimed: "Execs hear her talking about ghosts, and they don't see depth, they see a dumb blonde stereotype who doesn't deserve heavyweight roles."

The insider added: "Added to the other drama around her, people are openly joking that she's giving them reasons to laugh her out of town."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

The actress insisted fear has never stopped her from taking risks, on-screen or off.

Article continues below advertisement

Sweeney also spoke candidly about her relationship with fear and risk-taking.

"There are a lot of things that scare me, but that doesn't stop me," she said. "Usually, if something scares me, then I'm going to do it."

Recalling skydiving despite a fear of heights, she added: "I'll scream the whole way, but then I'll want to do it again."

She also detailed a series of injuries, including a childhood accident that left her needing 17 stitches near her eye.

Another entertainment executive said the ghost anecdote has become shorthand for being able to dismiss Sweeney.

They said, "It's not about whether she believes in the supernatural. It's that powerful men are using it to reinforce this idea that Sydney isn't serious or cerebral enough to lead prestige projects, and treating her like a stupid joke."

Article continues below advertisement

'She's Become an Easy Punchline'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Tony Dokoupil

EXCLUSIVE: CBS News 'Savior' Tony Dokoupil's Job 'Already At Risk' After 'Disastrous' Start to Evening News Helm

Photo of Liam Gallagher

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals World's Most Unlikely James Bond Villain Candidate — After Grouchy Rocker Was Linked to Amazon's 007 Reboot

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Insiders warn Hollywood have already decided who they think Sweeney is.

The ridicule comes as Sweeney's public image has already been battered by backlash over a controversial American Eagle campaign, her partnership with Dr. Squatch on a novelty soap made from her bathwater, and her highly sexualized red-carpet looks inspired by Marilyn Monroe.

A source close to casting decisions said these factors were now being lumped together to attack Sweeney.

"There's a feeling she's become an easy punchline, the sexy blonde who talks about ghosts and sells her bathwater," the insider explained.

Despite the whispers, Sweeney has continued to focus on her work and creative control.

Financially secure, with an estimated net worth of $40million, she has several films in production and producing credits ahead.

Yet a producer familiar with recent meetings said, "The fear is that people are no longer listening to what she's actually saying. They've already decided who they think she is."

Publicly, Sweeney has shown little sign of retreating, continuing to give unfiltered interviews while promoting The Housemaid.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.