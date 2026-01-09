EXCLUSIVE: The Ghoulish Reason Sydney Sweeney is Being 'Laughed Out of Town' by Hollywood Bosses
Jan. 8 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney is facing claims Hollywood powerbrokers are quietly laughing her out of serious contention for blockbuster roles after she publicly spoke about believing she once befriended a ghost, comments insiders tell RadarOnline.com studio bosses are using as ammunition to paint her as a "dumb blonde" amid a growing list of controversies.
Sweeney, 28, who rose to fame in HBO's Euphoria playing hysterical high schooler Cassie, made the remarks while promoting her new erotic thriller The Housemaid.
'I Think I've Seen a Ghost'
The actress has recently been under intense scrutiny over her image, political affiliations, and marketing choices at what sources describe as a critical moment in her career, as she pushes for longevity beyond cleavage-bearing, s---symbol roles.
Sweeney brought up her belief in spirits while describing a childhood experience that unsettled her family.
She said, "I think I've seen a ghost. When I was little, I used to have an imaginary friend. He would be on the playground at preschool. I would tell my mom about him. It turns out that he was someone who passed away before I was born! It creeped my mom out."
Sweeney Being 'Laughed Out of Town'?
The comments quickly ricocheted around Hollywood, prompting private ridicule rather than curiosity, according to industry figures.
One senior studio source said the reaction behind closed doors has been brutal.
He claimed: "Execs hear her talking about ghosts, and they don't see depth, they see a dumb blonde stereotype who doesn't deserve heavyweight roles."
The insider added: "Added to the other drama around her, people are openly joking that she's giving them reasons to laugh her out of town."
Sweeney also spoke candidly about her relationship with fear and risk-taking.
"There are a lot of things that scare me, but that doesn't stop me," she said. "Usually, if something scares me, then I'm going to do it."
Recalling skydiving despite a fear of heights, she added: "I'll scream the whole way, but then I'll want to do it again."
She also detailed a series of injuries, including a childhood accident that left her needing 17 stitches near her eye.
Another entertainment executive said the ghost anecdote has become shorthand for being able to dismiss Sweeney.
They said, "It's not about whether she believes in the supernatural. It's that powerful men are using it to reinforce this idea that Sydney isn't serious or cerebral enough to lead prestige projects, and treating her like a stupid joke."
'She's Become an Easy Punchline'
The ridicule comes as Sweeney's public image has already been battered by backlash over a controversial American Eagle campaign, her partnership with Dr. Squatch on a novelty soap made from her bathwater, and her highly sexualized red-carpet looks inspired by Marilyn Monroe.
A source close to casting decisions said these factors were now being lumped together to attack Sweeney.
"There's a feeling she's become an easy punchline, the sexy blonde who talks about ghosts and sells her bathwater," the insider explained.
Despite the whispers, Sweeney has continued to focus on her work and creative control.
Financially secure, with an estimated net worth of $40million, she has several films in production and producing credits ahead.
Yet a producer familiar with recent meetings said, "The fear is that people are no longer listening to what she's actually saying. They've already decided who they think she is."
Publicly, Sweeney has shown little sign of retreating, continuing to give unfiltered interviews while promoting The Housemaid.