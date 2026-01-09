EXCLUSIVE: The Ghoulish Reason Sydney Sweeney is Being 'Laughed Out of Town' by Hollywood Bosses

Sweeney also spoke candidly about her relationship with fear and risk-taking.

"There are a lot of things that scare me, but that doesn't stop me," she said. "Usually, if something scares me, then I'm going to do it."

Recalling skydiving despite a fear of heights, she added: "I'll scream the whole way, but then I'll want to do it again."

She also detailed a series of injuries, including a childhood accident that left her needing 17 stitches near her eye.

Another entertainment executive said the ghost anecdote has become shorthand for being able to dismiss Sweeney.

They said, "It's not about whether she believes in the supernatural. It's that powerful men are using it to reinforce this idea that Sydney isn't serious or cerebral enough to lead prestige projects, and treating her like a stupid joke."