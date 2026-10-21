Sydney Sweeney Sparks Fresh Backlash After Being Accused of Sexualizing Child Character Cindy Lou Who in New Lingerie Campaign
Oct. 21 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney has sparked fresh controversy after being accused of sexualizing a popular children's character in her new lingerie campaign, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Euphoria star, 29, paid homage to Cindy Lou Who from How the Grinch Stole Christmas to promote her new SYRN collection, one of several holiday favorites she channeled in the ad.
Critics Go Off on Sydney Sweeney: 'This Women Is Disgusting'
The actress is seen carrying a tower of presents while wearing a plunging plaid tank with matching shorts. Still done up as Cindy Lou, the screen switches to a new outfit, which features a modest flannel PJ set with statement buttons.
Sweeney also depicted characters like Kevin McCallister in Home Alone, Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Emily from Corpse Bride, but it's her saucy portrayal of Cindy Lou Who that has triggered the most outrage.
Taking to social media, one user ranted: "This woman is disgusting."
Sydney Sweeney's Controversial Commercial
"Making a child character sexual isn’t it…and yes, it is that deep," another person raged, while a third questioned, "Is she actually turning Cindy Lou, the purest, sweetest child, into a s-- symbol? Fire that creative director and get a brain, Sydney Sweeney."
The new campaign comes weeks after Sweeney was slammed by female athletes for her near-naked sports betting commercial.
The movie star appeared barely clothed throughout much of the one-minute advertisement for Novig, a sports prediction market in which she has equity.
It showed Sweeney covering her chest with footballs and straddling a basketball hoop – prompting fierce and widespread criticism from female athletes who accused the campaign of objectifying women and diminishing their sporting achievements.
Outrage Over Near-Nude Sports Ad
Former gymnast Gracie Kramer led the criticism from female athletes, posting footage of herself competing alongside the caption: "IDK what Sydney Sweeney was doing, but this is what a woman in sports looks like."
Kramer subsequently said: "I've been over-sexualized my whole career; I've dealt with men only focusing on how I look and not what I'm capable of."
She added: "Women put in hours and years to build something that they're proud of, and when you're reduced to the way that you look, it's dehumanizing."
Other athletes followed with videos showing themselves competing in sports including basketball, skiing and water polo.
British sprinter Amy Hunt joined the response after completing a 200-meter final, telling the BBC: "This is what women in sport look like."
However, the controversial campaign did earn the White Lotus star some plaudits.
As Radar revealed, she was branded a marketing "mastermind."
A marketing source said. "Sydney is proving herself to be a mastermind at generating attention. Whether people love these campaigns or absolutely hate them, everybody ends up talking about Sydney and the company involved.
"The extraordinary thing is that the controversy becomes part of the advertising. Novig was hardly a household name before this, and suddenly millions of people know exactly what it is.
"Sydney has now been at the center of several campaigns that generated outrage, debate and enormous publicity. Whatever people think about the creative choices, brands understand that she commands attention."