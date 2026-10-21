Sydney Sweeney Sparks Fresh Backlash After Being Accused of Sexualizing Child Character Cindy Lou Who in New Lingerie Campaign

The Euphoria star, 29, paid homage to Cindy Lou Who from How the Grinch Stole Christmas to promote her new SYRN collection, one of several holiday favorites she channeled in the ad.

Sydney Sweeney has sparked fresh controversy after being accused of sexualizing a popular children's character in her new lingerie campaign, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Taking to social media, one user ranted: "This woman is disgusting."

Sweeney also depicted characters like Kevin McCallister in Home Alone , Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Emily from Corpse Bride, but it's her saucy portrayal of Cindy Lou Who that has triggered the most outrage.

The actress is seen carrying a tower of presents while wearing a plunging plaid tank with matching shorts. Still done up as Cindy Lou, the screen switches to a new outfit, which features a modest flannel PJ set with statement buttons.

Critics also laid into the director of the ad campaign.

It showed Sweeney covering her chest with footballs and straddling a basketball hoop – prompting fierce and widespread criticism from female athletes who accused the campaign of objectifying women and diminishing their sporting achievements.

The movie star appeared barely clothed throughout much of the one-minute advertisement for Novig , a sports prediction market in which she has equity.

The new campaign comes weeks after Sweeney was slammed by female athletes for her near-naked sports betting commercia l.

"Making a child character sexual isn’t it…and yes, it is that deep," another person raged, while a third questioned, "Is she actually turning Cindy Lou, the purest, sweetest child, into a s-- symbol? Fire that creative director and get a brain, Sydney Sweeney."

Sweeney was blasted for her role in near-nude ad for sports betting firm.

Former gymnast Gracie Kramer led the criticism from female athletes, posting footage of herself competing alongside the caption: "IDK what Sydney Sweeney was doing, but this is what a woman in sports looks like."

Kramer subsequently said: "I've been over-sexualized my whole career; I've dealt with men only focusing on how I look and not what I'm capable of."

She added: "Women put in hours and years to build something that they're proud of, and when you're reduced to the way that you look, it's dehumanizing."

Other athletes followed with videos showing themselves competing in sports including basketball, skiing and water polo.

British sprinter Amy Hunt joined the response after completing a 200-meter final, telling the BBC: "This is what women in sport look like."