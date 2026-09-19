EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney Mocked as 'Hollywood's Stripper' Over Sports Ad

The Euphoria actress subsequently appeared to defend the campaign by highlighting previous revealing advertisements featuring prominent female athletes.

A source familiar with the controversy claimed: "Sydney has been ridiculed in some quarters as little more than 'Hollywood's stripper,' which those around her believe completely misses the point of what she was trying to do.

"She knew the campaign was provocative and would get people talking, but she wasn't setting out to diminish female athletes or suggest that this is what women in sport should look like."

Hunt directly addressed the controversy during a post-race interview at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship.

"Sydney Sweeney, this is what women in sport look like!" she said.

Titmus was similarly scathing about the campaign, arguing it undermined the work of women who have devoted their lives to sporting achievement.

She said: "I can't describe how infuriated I feel when I watch this. Not only is it a kick in the face to every woman who has dedicated her life to perfecting her craft, but every woman who enjoys sports for what it really is – teamwork, friendship, dedication, excellence, unity – the list goes on."

Gray, meanwhile, described Sweeney's actions as "idiotic" and "senseless."