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EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney Mocked as 'Hollywood's Stripper' Over Sports Ad

Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney continues to face backlash over the controversial ad.

Sept. 19 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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Sydney Sweeney has found herself at the center of a sporting backlash, with critics now mocking the star as "Hollywood's stripper" over a provocative advertising campaign, which female athletes say sexualizes women in sport.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Sweeney, 29, appeared partially clothed while posing as different athletes for sports trading platform Novig, prompting criticism from competitors including British sprinter Amy Hunt, 24, Australian Olympic swimmer Ariarne Titmus, 26, and Canadian Olympic skier Cassidy Gray, 25.

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Revealing Sports Campaign Sparks Backlash

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Split photos of Amy Hunt, Ariarne Titmus and Cassidy Gray.
Source: @_cassidy_gray/Instagram; MEGA

Amy Hunt, Ariarne Titmus, and Cassidy Gray heavily criticized the campaign.

The Euphoria actress subsequently appeared to defend the campaign by highlighting previous revealing advertisements featuring prominent female athletes.

A source familiar with the controversy claimed: "Sydney has been ridiculed in some quarters as little more than 'Hollywood's stripper,' which those around her believe completely misses the point of what she was trying to do.

"She knew the campaign was provocative and would get people talking, but she wasn't setting out to diminish female athletes or suggest that this is what women in sport should look like."

Hunt directly addressed the controversy during a post-race interview at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship.

"Sydney Sweeney, this is what women in sport look like!" she said.

Titmus was similarly scathing about the campaign, arguing it undermined the work of women who have devoted their lives to sporting achievement.

She said: "I can't describe how infuriated I feel when I watch this. Not only is it a kick in the face to every woman who has dedicated her life to perfecting her craft, but every woman who enjoys sports for what it really is – teamwork, friendship, dedication, excellence, unity – the list goes on."

Gray, meanwhile, described Sweeney's actions as "idiotic" and "senseless."

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Female Athletes Defend Advertising Choices

Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sweeney defended her project by sharing past revealing athlete photos.

Sweeney appeared to respond to the criticism through Instagram, where she shared examples of previous nude or revealing campaigns involving sporting stars including Serena Williams, 44, Caroline Wozniacki, 36, and Megan Rapinoe, 41.

Our source added: "Sydney's response was effectively to point out that sexuality and elite women's sport haven't suddenly collided because she appeared in an advertisement. Some of the most celebrated female athletes in the world have previously chosen to take part in revealing campaigns."

Novig chief executive Jacob Fortinsky said the concept had originated with Sweeney herself and suggested her thinking was connected to the uncomfortable attention generated by betting markets concerning celebrities.

Fortinsky said: "She said, 'I'm uncomfortable with other platforms that have markets on what color underwear I'm going to wear. There's something clean about sports.''

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Sydney Sweeney Romance With Scooter Braun Draws Attention

Photo of Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun.
Source: MEGA

Scooter Braun was captivated by her old-school glamour and power.

Away from the advertising row, Sweeney is in a relationship with media executive Scooter Braun, 45, with suggestions that their romance could become more serious.

Another source said: "Scooter is completely captivated by Sydney. He sees an old-school Hollywood quality in her and thinks she has the combination of glamour, charisma and star power that made Marilyn Monroe such an enduring cultural figure."

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Past Controversies Continue to Fuel Scrutiny

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Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

The actress previously sparked debate with her American Eagle jean slogans.

Sweeney has weathered several controversies as her profile has grown.

Her American Eagle jeans campaign sparked debate in 2025 over its 'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' slogan, with critics questioning its play on 'genes' and others dismissing the backlash.

She later attracted attention after registering as a Republican in Florida, while President Trump publicly praised her after learning of the registration.

Sweeney has also faced scrutiny over photographs from her mother's birthday celebration showing guests wearing apparent pro-police merchandise and red caps that some initially interpreted as MAGA hats.

She responded by urging people to stop making assumptions about an "innocent celebration."

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