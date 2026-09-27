EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney Branded a 'Mastermind' Over Nude Sports Ad

Released online last week, it shows Sweeney covering her chest with footballs and straddling a basketball hoop – prompting fierce and widespread criticism from female athletes who accused the campaign of objectifying women and diminishing their sporting achievements.

A marketing source has now told Radar: "Sydney is proving herself to be a mastermind at generating attention. Whether people love these campaigns or absolutely hate them, everybody ends up talking about Sydney and the company involved.

"The extraordinary thing is that the controversy becomes part of the advertising. Novig was hardly a household name before this, and suddenly millions of people know exactly what it is.

"Sydney has now been at the center of several campaigns that generated outrage, debate and enormous publicity. Whatever people think about the creative choices, brands understand that she commands attention."