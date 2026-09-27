EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney Branded a 'Mastermind' Over Nude Sports Ad
Sept. 27 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney is being branded a marketing "mastermind" after her near-naked sports betting commercial generated a furious backlash – as well as tens of millions of views and free advertising.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the 29-year-old actress appears barely clothed throughout much of the one-minute advertisement for Novig, a sports prediction market in which she has equity.
Sydney Sweeney Sports Ad Sparks Backlash
Released online last week, it shows Sweeney covering her chest with footballs and straddling a basketball hoop – prompting fierce and widespread criticism from female athletes who accused the campaign of objectifying women and diminishing their sporting achievements.
A marketing source has now told Radar: "Sydney is proving herself to be a mastermind at generating attention. Whether people love these campaigns or absolutely hate them, everybody ends up talking about Sydney and the company involved.
"The extraordinary thing is that the controversy becomes part of the advertising. Novig was hardly a household name before this, and suddenly millions of people know exactly what it is.
"Sydney has now been at the center of several campaigns that generated outrage, debate and enormous publicity. Whatever people think about the creative choices, brands understand that she commands attention."
'This Is What Women In Sport Look Like'
In the now-controversial commercial, Sweeney declared: "No betting on wars or deaths and no politics. Just you, your takes and sports."
Former gymnast Gracie Kramer led the criticism from female athletes, posting footage of herself competing alongside the caption: "IDK what Sydney Sweeney was doing, but this is what a woman in sports looks like."
Kramer subsequently said: "I've been over-sexualized my whole career; I've dealt with men only focusing on how I look and not what I'm capable of."
She added: "Women put in hours and years to build something that they're proud of, and when you're reduced to the way that you look, it's dehumanizing."
Other athletes followed with videos showing themselves competing in sports including basketball, skiing and water polo.
British sprinter Amy Hunt joined the response after completing a 200-meter final, telling the BBC: "This is what women in sport look like."
Sydney Sweeney's Past Controversy Explained
Others defended Sweeney, arguing the actress was exercising control over her image while promoting a company in which she holds a financial interest.
Joshua Lewis, a marketing professor at New York University's Stern School of Business, suggested the polarization could benefit Novig.
He was quoted by the New York Times saying: "They are betting, excuse the pun, that their own audience will not be the same as the people who are most offended by the ad."
The commercial has accumulated more than 40 million views, dramatically increasing recognition of Novig alongside prediction-market rivals Kalshi and Polymarket.
The furor over the ad follows Sweeney's controversial American Eagle campaign, which used a play on the words "genes" and "jeans." Some critics interpreted the advertisement as containing racial undertones, an interpretation Sweeney rejected.
Discussing the reaction with GQ, the actress said: "I love jeans!"
Sweeney has also promoted Dr. Squatch, which produced limited-edition soap marketed as containing her bathwater.
Sydney Sweeney Responds to Latest Advertising Backlash
Sweeney recently appeared to respond indirectly to the latest criticism by highlighting previous nude photo shoots involving female athletes, including Serena Williams and Sue Bird.
Raquel Debono, founder of Make America Hot Again, dismissed the argument surrounding the Novig campaign.
She said: "The left has always been the party of sexual liberation and take your clothes off and all that. And now, all of a sudden, they're really upset because a pretty girl got naked doing a sports ad."