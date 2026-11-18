His ex-wife is set to face the parole board November 19, and David fears she could be freed.

"So many people tell me that it won’t happen, and I wish that would make it so it wouldn’t happen, but it’s not a guarantee," he explained. "That’s totally up to the parole board. And I’m just worried that this time could be the one where she gets parole."

The father said if she were released, it'd be "an injustice" to Michael and Alex.

He plans to speak at the parole hearing, as he did in 2024 when she first faced the board. That year, the father pleaded to keep the killer mom behind bars. His wife, Tiffany, and their two grown children advocated beside him.