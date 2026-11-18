'Monster Mom' Susan Smith's Ex-Husband Admits He Remembers Very Little About His 2 Murdered Sons More Than 30 Years After Their Deaths
Nov. 18 2026, Published 5:08 p.m. ET
Susan Smith's ex-husband, David, admitted he hardly remembers his two murdered sons, Michael, 3, and Alex, 1, more than 30 years after their deaths, RadarOnline.com can report.
He admitted that he can recall a few details, but as far as genuine "memories" go, he said that "there aren't any."
Grieving Father Recalls Michael's Pronunciations
"I remember maybe quotes that they used to say, a few of those," he said in a recent interview. "Words they used to spell or they would pronounce so childish in their own childish ways."
As examples, he pointed out how Michael, who loved the film 101 Dalmatians, would call Dalmatians "Domashafens," and would pronounce brother as "brudder."
David explained he has "some pictures around the house" of his boys, but doesn't have "all kind of pictures and photos and toys or things that they had" as he knew that "wasn't healthy."
David Fears Susan Smith Could Be Freed
His ex-wife is set to face the parole board November 19, and David fears she could be freed.
"So many people tell me that it won’t happen, and I wish that would make it so it wouldn’t happen, but it’s not a guarantee," he explained. "That’s totally up to the parole board. And I’m just worried that this time could be the one where she gets parole."
The father said if she were released, it'd be "an injustice" to Michael and Alex.
He plans to speak at the parole hearing, as he did in 2024 when she first faced the board. That year, the father pleaded to keep the killer mom behind bars. His wife, Tiffany, and their two grown children advocated beside him.
Strangers Still Leave Mementos at Slain Boys' Grave Site
David and his family are not the only ones hoping justice will be served for the slain toddlers. On a near-daily basis, strangers who grieve Michael and Alex leave memorabilia at their grave.
"That is such a sweet, kind gesture," the 56-year-old told the outlet. "It makes my heart smile when I see that, to know that those people that never even knew Michael and Alex still care enough to come to the grave site and to leave some kind of token or memento in memory of them and their loss."
Inside Susan Smith's Heinous Crime
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on October 25, 1994, Susan told investigators she was driving when a man carjacked her with the boys inside.
She alleged the man had her drive out of town before they stopped at an undisclosed location, where she was ordered out of the vehicle. She claimed the man then drove off with her two sons.
For the next nine days, Smith and her husband would appear at press conferences pleading for their boys' safe return.
During this time, the FBI administered polygraph tests on the couple. David was found to be telling the truth, and Susan's results weren't conclusive.
Under rising suspicion from detectives, on November 3, the mother confessed the truth. She claimed she had strapped both boys into the car and they had drowned in a lake.