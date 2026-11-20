Smith has spent the past 32 years behind bars after admitting to strapping her 14-month-old son Alex and 3-year-old son Michael into her car and letting it roll into John D. Long Lake in Union County.

At her second parole hearing on Thursday, Nov. 19, forensic psychiatrist Dr. Jessie Hill, who treated Smith, argued the killer mom developed borderline personality disorder following years of abuse she suffered as a child.

As Radar has reported, after Smith's biological father committed suicide when she was 6, her mother remarried a man who would go on to take advantage of her emotional state.

"Losing her dad to suicide was devastating. It left a tremendous void and a feeling of abandonment, (and) a longing for paternal love, affection, and connection," Hill told the board members. "And (it) really set the stage for her to be preyed upon by her stepfather."