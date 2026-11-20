Susan Smith's Shrink Details Twisted 'Love Triangle' With Her Parents — as Monster Mom Denied Parole for Drowning Her Two Young Sons
Nov. 20 2026, Published 11:27 a.m. ET
Susan Smith's personal psychiatrist tried to convince a parole board that the monster mother's twisted "love triangle" between herself, her mother, and her sexually abusive stepfather played a role in warping her mind, RadarOnline.com can report, years before she drowned her two young sons by driving them into a South Carolina lake.
However, the 55-year-old was still denied parole and sent back to prison to serve out the remainder of her life sentence.
Susan Smith Was a Victim of Childhood Abuse
Smith has spent the past 32 years behind bars after admitting to strapping her 14-month-old son Alex and 3-year-old son Michael into her car and letting it roll into John D. Long Lake in Union County.
At her second parole hearing on Thursday, Nov. 19, forensic psychiatrist Dr. Jessie Hill, who treated Smith, argued the killer mom developed borderline personality disorder following years of abuse she suffered as a child.
As Radar has reported, after Smith's biological father committed suicide when she was 6, her mother remarried a man who would go on to take advantage of her emotional state.
"Losing her dad to suicide was devastating. It left a tremendous void and a feeling of abandonment, (and) a longing for paternal love, affection, and connection," Hill told the board members. "And (it) really set the stage for her to be preyed upon by her stepfather."
Susan Smith's Sick 'Love Triangle' at Home
Hill said that sexual abuse led to a bizarre "love triangle" between Smith and her parents.
The shrink explained, "I use the term 'love triangle' because that is the most accurate representation of how she described how her mother would speak to her – kind of accuse her of going after her husband, but then at times would be very maternal."
During her murder trial, Smith's defense team asserted that the mother suffered from a history of mental health struggles, including postpartum depression following Alexander's birth and two previous suicide attempts. They also brought up her traumatic childhood.
Susan Smith's Motivations Questioned in Court
Prosecutors countered that Smith allegedly killed her sons in a desperate attempt to please a wealthy lover who didn't want kids, and had planned to leave her.
On October 17, 1994, Smith received a letter from local businessman Tom Findlay, the son of the textile mill owner where she worked as a secretary, ending their relationship and stating that he did not want children.
Eight days later, on October 25, 1994, Smith sent her burgundy 1990 Mazda Protégé into John D. Long Lake with her two sons still strapped into their car seats. Following the killings, she told police a Black man had carjacked her vehicle and driven away with her children in the backseat.
But on November 3, 1994, amid growing stress and attention, Smith confessed to the crime and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole coming only after serving 30 years.
Susan Smith Speaks Out About Her 'Man'
Despite the defense's mental health arguments, a jury convicted Smith of two counts of murder on July 22, 1995. Although prosecutors sought the death penalty, jurors sentenced her to life in prison on July 28, 1995.
Given the chance to speak for herself on Thursday, Smith took time to set the record straight about the accusation that she killed the boys for a jilted lover.
"This did not happen because of a man. That is just not true," Smith declared. "I know people have believed that for a long time, but it’s not true. I would never have hurt Michael and Alex for that reason."
Smith can reapply for parole in two years.