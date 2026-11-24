Susan Smith's Ex-Husband Claims She Murdered Their Two Young Sons to Be With Another Man: 'He Did Not Want a Ready-Made Family'
Nov. 24 2026, Published 12:29 p.m. ET
Susan Smith's ex-husband, David, has spoken out on his own theory behind his ex-wife's horrific crimes after she was denied parole, RadarOnline.com can report.
The still-grieving father sat down with his current wife, Tiffany, on NewsNation's Jesse Weber Live to discuss their feelings after the hearing, with David, 56, calling it a "huge relief" and a "burden" off his chest.
David Rejects Susan's Claim Murders Weren't Motivated by Another Man
When David was asked if he thought his ex was honest as to why she killed their sons, he said, "Oh, no, not at all."
"You know, from being with her and living in those circumstances prior to what she did," he continued. "I know what was going on, and I know about the relationship with the man that she’s referring to. And I do believe it was because she wanted to be with him and he did not want a ready-made family."
Tiffany agreed with her husband, telling NewsNation, "I believe the same thing, because she deliberately took everything in her life and put it in the trunk of that car and tried to wash her whole life down. It was like she was getting rid of her past so she could be with this man that she wanted to be with that did not want kids."
During her parole hearing, the killer mother said the murder "did not happen because of a man" and she didn't know where that rumor originated from.
Additionally, the 55-year-old claimed she's "changed’’ and would take back her actions if she could.
She said that she told "David and all the people that loved Michael and Alex" she was sorry for hurting them and the children didn't deserve death.
David Says Mental Illness Was Not a 'Big Factor' in Sons' Deaths
David also spoke at the hearing, asking for Susan to stay in prison. He said 16 years per son – as she's been locked up 32 years – is not enough time.
He told Jesse Weber he didn't think mental illness was a "big factor" in their sons' murders.
"Well, yes, to some degree I’ve never denied that something had to be wrong with her to do what she did. But to the extent that she’s not primarily held responsible for killing Michael, Alex, no way," the father explained.
Couple Dismisses Comparisons Between Smith and Lindsay Clancy
As Smith's parole date approached, Susan's case was back in the headlines. Some people compared the murders to Lindsay Clancy – the mother set to be retried for her three young childrens’ murders.
When Jesse Weber asked if David took offense to the comparison, he responded, "I don’t find it offensive. I just don’t see a lot of relativity between the two. I mean, Susan knew what she did. She deliberately did it. She lied for nine days to get away with what she did. I just don’t think mental illness was a big factor in Susan’s case, not at all."
Tiffany also didn't see the correlation.
She stated, "In Lindsay Clancy’s case, they’re claiming postpartum, which it could be. In Susan’s case, it was not postpartum…. She knew what she was doing when she did it. If she had not have known, then she would not have rolled down that ramp two different times and pulled the brake up, and then that third time decided to let it go and jump out of the way."
David Admits He Is Dreading Next Parole Hearing
The father said he's dreading the next two years until the next parole hearing, but he told Jesse Weber it'll get easier until the months leading up to the next one.
"It is so stressful because I’m worrying about what they’re going to do the next time," he admitted.