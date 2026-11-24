When David was asked if he thought his ex was honest as to why she killed their sons, he said, "Oh, no, not at all."

"You know, from being with her and living in those circumstances prior to what she did," he continued. "I know what was going on, and I know about the relationship with the man that she’s referring to. And I do believe it was because she wanted to be with him and he did not want a ready-made family."

Tiffany agreed with her husband, telling NewsNation, "I believe the same thing, because she deliberately took everything in her life and put it in the trunk of that car and tried to wash her whole life down. It was like she was getting rid of her past so she could be with this man that she wanted to be with that did not want kids."

During her parole hearing, the killer mother said the murder "did not happen because of a man" and she didn't know where that rumor originated from.

Additionally, the 55-year-old claimed she's "changed’’ and would take back her actions if she could.

She said that she told "David and all the people that loved Michael and Alex" she was sorry for hurting them and the children didn't deserve death.