EXCLUSIVE: Suri Cruise Makes Major Legal Move to Sever Ties With Estranged Dad Tom

The moniker itself wasn't entirely new. Suri had already appeared as "Suri Noelle" in her June 2024 high school graduation program. But the voter rolls made clear the move was legally binding, making it perhaps the ultimate rebuke to her Hollywood-legend dad after 13 years without a public relationship.

"Some see it as Suri's way of getting revenge," a source told RadarOnline.com.

Ultimately, said the source: "It's about wanting to be recognized in her own right."

Even as Suri was being raised by her single mom, 47, in NYC, her father's shadow loomed large. "Tom is one of the most famous guys on the planet, so of course it's been difficult to cope with the reality that he's not a part of her life," said the source.

(It didn't help that Tom remains close to Isabella Cruise, 33, and Connor Cruise, 31, the kids he adopted with second wife Nicole Kidman.)

Still, said the source: "Suri found ways to stay strong without him."

Once she reached legal age, heading to court to drop the Mission: Impossible star's name "was kind of a no-brainer," added the source, "because the brutal reality is she has no real ties to Tom, besides biological."

Twenty-one years ago in May 2005, Tom stunned the world when he jumped on a couch and declared "I'm in love!" during a memorable talk show appearance just weeks after he began dating Holmes.

He proposed atop the Eiffel Tower the following month, and the pair welcomed Suri in April 2006 before marrying the following November at an Italian castle.