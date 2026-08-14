EXCLUSIVE: Suri Cruise Makes Major Legal Move to Sever Ties With Estranged Dad Tom
Aug. 14 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
It's a change she never announced – yet it may be the biggest statement she's ever made.
RadarOnline.com can reveal shortly after Tom Cruise's 64th birthday in July, the world learned Suri Cruise, his only child with ex-wife Katie Holmes, had quietly dropped one of Hollywood's most recognizable surnames.
The New York Post reported public records in Pennsylvania's Allegheny County indicate the 20-year-old had registered to vote as Suri Noelle, replacing "Cruise" with her mother's middle name, in October during her freshman year of college at Carnegie Mellon University.
How It Started
The moniker itself wasn't entirely new. Suri had already appeared as "Suri Noelle" in her June 2024 high school graduation program. But the voter rolls made clear the move was legally binding, making it perhaps the ultimate rebuke to her Hollywood-legend dad after 13 years without a public relationship.
"Some see it as Suri's way of getting revenge," a source told RadarOnline.com.
Ultimately, said the source: "It's about wanting to be recognized in her own right."
Even as Suri was being raised by her single mom, 47, in NYC, her father's shadow loomed large. "Tom is one of the most famous guys on the planet, so of course it's been difficult to cope with the reality that he's not a part of her life," said the source.
(It didn't help that Tom remains close to Isabella Cruise, 33, and Connor Cruise, 31, the kids he adopted with second wife Nicole Kidman.)
Still, said the source: "Suri found ways to stay strong without him."
Once she reached legal age, heading to court to drop the Mission: Impossible star's name "was kind of a no-brainer," added the source, "because the brutal reality is she has no real ties to Tom, besides biological."
Twenty-one years ago in May 2005, Tom stunned the world when he jumped on a couch and declared "I'm in love!" during a memorable talk show appearance just weeks after he began dating Holmes.
He proposed atop the Eiffel Tower the following month, and the pair welcomed Suri in April 2006 before marrying the following November at an Italian castle.
As Suri entered toddlerhood, her smitten pop was frequently photographed with his darling daughter, spoiling her with toys and pretty dresses. But less than six years later, it was over. In June 2012 – days before the Top Gun star's 50th birthday – Holmes blindsided him with divorce papers.
Behind the scenes, she'd carefully orchestrated the split with the help of her dad, an Ohio attorney. According to The Los Angeles Times, the Batman Begins actress secretly communicated with lawyers at multiple firms in different states using a burner phone supplied by a friend as she planned her exit.
The divorce was finalized just 11 days later, with Holmes receiving primary custody of then-6-year-old Suri. Spousal support was not part of the deal, but Tom agreed to pay a reported $400,000 a year in child support, totaling $4.8million.
(In 2024, a furious Holmes denied a report claiming Suri had gained access to a trust fund established by Tom when she turned 18, branding it "completely false.")
In the weeks after the split, while Tom was on location filming Oblivion, Holmes shielded her daughter.
"Suri is used to Tom being away for work, so this is nothing new," a source close to Katie told a news outlet at the time.
"Katie has delicately told her that Mommy and Daddy will spend time apart, but Suri will still see him. She's trying to let her adjust to this easily."
In the end, that isn't how things unfolded. Tom hasn't been publicly photographed with his daughter since September 2013, when the pair played miniature golf during a visit to New York's Adirondack Mountains.
While Katie has never publicly detailed everything that led to her leaving her marriage, in a 2013 deposition in an unrelated legal case, Tom acknowledged that his devotion to the controversial Church of Scientology, which he's followed since 1986, was a factor.
Former Scientologist Leah Remini – who left the church in 2013 and has been one of its most outspoken critics – believes church doctrine helps explain why he cut ties with his non-Scientologist ex and their daughter.
"Scientology considers Katie a 'suppressive person,' which is an enemy, and therefore Tom believes, like all Scientologists, that he can't be connected to Suri," the King of Queens actress, 56, said in 2020.
Leah added that she was "proud" of Katie "for getting her daughter out of something that would have been potentially very toxic and dangerous for not only Suri but for their relationship."
Mommy & Me
As Tom faded from Suri's day-to-day life, Katie focused on giving her daughter something else – stability. The actress rarely discussed her former husband publicly and poured her energy into raising her daughter in Manhattan, where she traded Hollywood's glare for a more private existence. Yet the public remained fascinated with the family Tom had seemingly forfeited.
Years later, Holmes reflected on that difficult period.
"That time was intense," she told InStyle in 2020. "It was a lot of attention, and I had a little child on top of it." Despite the scrutiny, the Kennedys miniseries star said her mission never changed.
"My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality," she said of Suri. "To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it."
Holmes described her daughter as someone who throws herself completely into everything she does. "She came out very strong – she's always been a strong personality," she said. "She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it... She's very focused and a hard worker.... She's pretty special."
That confidence is exactly what Holmes hoped to instill.
"Suri has so much respect for her mom, they're each other's biggest cheerleaders," said the source. "There's no doubt in Katie's mind Suri will go on to be a huge success in life."
Her Own Path
Suri is making it happen. While attending NYC's famed LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, the teen landed the starring role of Morticia Addams in The Addams Family: A New Musical. She's now studying musical theater at Carnegie Mellon's prestigious School of Drama.
In March, she portrayed Angel in a staged reading of Cosmic Microwave Background at Pittsburgh's New Hazlett Theater (billed as "Suri Noelle").
And in her biggest role yet, in August, she'll travel to Scotland with her classmates to perform in Midsummer!, a contemporary adaptation of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe after debuting the production in Pittsburgh.
According to the source, Suri wants to follow in her mom's footsteps and "has her sights set on Broadway."
Despite her pedigree, the one-time daddy's girl has striven to make it on her own. "Her friend group is pretty tight-knit, and she's pretty low-key as a student," said the source.
"She keeps her head down and works hard. Katie is so proud of how independent and self-sufficient Suri is."