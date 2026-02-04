Stripper Demanded '$250,000' from Jeffrey Epstein after Performing 'Various Sex Acts' on Financier and Ex-Royal Andrew Before Pair Asked for 'Threesome'
Feb. 4 2026, Published 8:20 a.m. ET
A stripper has claimed Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor demanded a "threesome" after she performed "various sex acts" on the pair.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the unnamed woman says she was "treated like a prostitute" after dancing for the pair at Epstein's Palm Beach home in 2006, according to her lawyer.
Lured From Strip Joint For 'Threesome'
The bombshell claim has been unearthed in a tranche of documents released by the Department of Justice last Friday.
In a letter dated March 23, 2011, the woman’s lawyer William Vogeler alleges that she was ushered to the party from a nearby strip club.
She was then reportedly taken by Epstein to an "upstairs bedroom" to meet the then-Prince Andrew, before dancing for both men.
After stripping down to her "bra and panties", the woman alleges the pedo financier and former-Duke of York demanded a "threesome."
Stripper Danced For Andrew In 'Upstairs Bedroom'
Vogeler writes: "She said she was hired to dance, not to have sex.
"Mr Epstein said they would pay her later for dancing, and they prevailed upon her to engage in various sex acts.
"After the men had satisfied themselves… they invited my client to take a trip with them to the Virgin Islands. She declined their invitation."
Convicted pedophile Epstein reportedly promised to pay her $10,000 for dancing, but only ever received a fraction of the fee.
She was one of several women allegedly offered the sum to attend, according to new documents.
The dancer later demanded $250,000 from the disgraced financier after he breached his oral contract.
Andrew has always vigorously denied any wrongdoing relating to his relationship with Epstein.
There is no specific allegation of any wrongdoing by Andrew with the woman mentioned in the documents.
Epstein Paid Stripper Fraction Of Promised Fee
The latest revelation piles further scrutiny on Andrew's friendship with Epstein.
Cops are now probing claims a second Epstein victim was "trafficked to the U.K. for sex with Andrew."
She alleged she was sent by the pedo financier to Royal Lodge in 2010.
The woman, then in her 20s, claimed she spent the night with Andrew at the 30-room mansion — before going to Buckingham Palace for tea.
Her claims mark the first time an Epstein accuser has alleged a sexual encounter at a royal property.
The bombshell claim made her the second woman, after abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre, to say she was trafficked to Andrew.
In a statement yesterday, a police spokesperson said: “We are assessing the information in line with our established procedures.
“We take any reports of sexual crimes extremely seriously and encourage anyone with information to come forward.
“At this time, these allegations have not been reported to Thames Valley Police by either the lawyer or their client.”
Her lawyer, Brad Edwards, of law firm Edwards Henderson, hinted more alleged victims could be set to come forward.
Edwards said: “We’re talking about at least one woman who was sent by Jeffrey Epstein over to Prince Andrew.
“And she even had, after a night with Prince Andrew, a tour of Buckingham Palace.”