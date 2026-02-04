Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Prince Andrew

Stripper Demanded '$250,000' from Jeffrey Epstein after Performing 'Various Sex Acts' on Financier and Ex-Royal Andrew Before Pair Asked for 'Threesome'

picture of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

A stripper has claimed Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein demanded a 'threesome' with her after she performed 'various sex acts' on pair.

Feb. 4 2026, Published 8:20 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A stripper has claimed Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor demanded a "threesome" after she performed "various sex acts" on the pair.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the unnamed woman says she was "treated like a prostitute" after dancing for the pair at Epstein's Palm Beach home in 2006, according to her lawyer.

Article continues below advertisement

Lured From Strip Joint For 'Threesome'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Epstein, here with madam Ghislaine Maxwell, ushered stripper to private party from nearby strip club.

Article continues below advertisement

The bombshell claim has been unearthed in a tranche of documents released by the Department of Justice last Friday.

In a letter dated March 23, 2011, the woman’s lawyer William Vogeler alleges that she was ushered to the party from a nearby strip club.

She was then reportedly taken by Epstein to an "upstairs bedroom" to meet the then-Prince Andrew, before dancing for both men.

After stripping down to her "bra and panties", the woman alleges the pedo financier and former-Duke of York demanded a "threesome."

Article continues below advertisement

Stripper Danced For Andrew In 'Upstairs Bedroom'

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Epstein took the stripper to an 'upstairs bedroom' to dance for himself and Andrew.

Article continues below advertisement

Vogeler writes: "She said she was hired to dance, not to have sex.

"Mr Epstein said they would pay her later for dancing, and they prevailed upon her to engage in various sex acts.

"After the men had satisfied themselves… they invited my client to take a trip with them to the Virgin Islands. She declined their invitation."

Convicted pedophile Epstein reportedly promised to pay her $10,000 for dancing, but only ever received a fraction of the fee.

She was one of several women allegedly offered the sum to attend, according to new documents.

The dancer later demanded $250,000 from the disgraced financier after he breached his oral contract.

Andrew has always vigorously denied any wrongdoing relating to his relationship with Epstein.

There is no specific allegation of any wrongdoing by Andrew with the woman mentioned in the documents.

Article continues below advertisement

Epstein Paid Stripper Fraction Of Promised Fee

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Epstein promised to pay stripper $10,000 but she only received a fraction of the fee.

READ MORE ON NEWS
jackie kennedys final night jfk before assassination

EXCLUSIVE: Jackie Kennedy's Final Night With JFK Revealed – First Lady 'Just Knew' She Had to Be With Him Before His Assassination

picture of Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein

'Foolish' Bill Gates Breaks Silence on Latest Jeffrey Epstein leaks — 'I Regret Every Minute I Spent With Him'

Article continues below advertisement

The latest revelation piles further scrutiny on Andrew's friendship with Epstein.

Cops are now probing claims a second Epstein victim was "trafficked to the U.K. for sex with Andrew."

She alleged she was sent by the pedo financier to Royal Lodge in 2010.

The woman, then in her 20s, claimed she spent the night with Andrew at the 30-room mansion — before going to Buckingham Palace for tea.

Her claims mark the first time an Epstein accuser has alleged a sexual encounter at a royal property.

The bombshell claim made her the second woman, after abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre, to say she was trafficked to Andrew.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

A second Epstein victim recently claimed she had sex with Andrew in royal grounds.

In a statement yesterday, a police spokesperson said: “We are assessing the information in line with our established procedures.

“We take any reports of sexual crimes extremely seriously and encourage anyone with information to come forward.

“At this time, these allegations have not been reported to Thames Valley Police by either the lawyer or their client.”

Her lawyer, Brad Edwards, of law firm Edwards Henderson, hinted more alleged victims could be set to come forward.

Edwards said: “We’re talking about at least one woman who was sent by Jeffrey Epstein over to Prince Andrew.

“And she even had, after a night with Prince Andrew, a tour of Buckingham Palace.”

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.