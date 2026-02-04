Stripper Demanded '$250,000' from Jeffrey Epstein after Performing 'Various Sex Acts' on Financier and Ex-Royal Andrew Before Pair Asked for 'Threesome'

Vogeler writes: "She said she was hired to dance, not to have sex.

"Mr Epstein said they would pay her later for dancing, and they prevailed upon her to engage in various sex acts.

"After the men had satisfied themselves… they invited my client to take a trip with them to the Virgin Islands. She declined their invitation."

Convicted pedophile Epstein reportedly promised to pay her $10,000 for dancing, but only ever received a fraction of the fee.

She was one of several women allegedly offered the sum to attend, according to new documents.

The dancer later demanded $250,000 from the disgraced financier after he breached his oral contract.

Andrew has always vigorously denied any wrongdoing relating to his relationship with Epstein.

There is no specific allegation of any wrongdoing by Andrew with the woman mentioned in the documents.