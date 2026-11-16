Steve Bannon Sounds Warning Over Immigration 'Amnesty' as Trump's Comments on Migrants Spark Republican Uproar: 'They're Going to Jam It Down Everybody's Throats'

President Donald Trump's suggestion that he could negotiate an immigration deal with Democrats has exposed divisions within the Republican Party, with Steve Bannon warning conservatives that lawmakers could push through an amnesty bill despite opposition from the party's hard-line immigration supporters.

The controversy followed Trump's Nov. 8 interview with CBS News' "60 Minutes," in which he acknowledged that his administration's deportation policies might have been "too tough" and said he was interested in working with Democrats on immigration.

The president's comments came after Republicans suffered significant losses in the midterm elections, with immigration enforcement emerging as one of the issues that hurt the party among some Latino voters.

Trump suggested that immigrants who had established lives and maintained jobs in the United States could be treated differently from criminals facing deportation.

However, his remarks immediately raised concerns among conservatives who have made mass deportation a central Republican priority.