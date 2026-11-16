EXCLUSIVE: Lesley-Anne Down Reveals Terrifying Kidnap Attempts
Nov. 16 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
British beauty Lesley-Anne Down revealed she has a sixth sense that helped her escape being kidnapped – twice, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Now 72, Down, who starred opposite Patrick Swayze in the '80s miniseries North and South, was just 11 when she felt her sixth sense kick in for the first time.
Lesley-Anne Down Recalls Terrifying Childhood Abduction Attempt
Down was walking home with her mother when she darted ahead and ran into a man on a footbridge.
"He stops in the middle of the footbridge and says, 'Hello.' He then was going to put me in his car," recalled the Upstairs, Downstairs alum.
"He told me he needed a babysitter and he would call my parents when we got to his house.
"I remember having one foot in the car. Seeing my mother broke the spell. Then he was gone. But I still remember that horrible feeling swooping in before my mother came."
Years later, when she was 18, Down felt that same sense again when she ordered a taxi while out in the countryside.
Lesley-Anne Down Leaps From Moving Car in Terrifying Escape
"As soon as he's driving away, I'm already feeling that horrible feeling," Down recalled.
"I looked around and there were no radios or anything, like a taxi is supposed to have. So I said, 'Could you pull over, please?' He said, 'Oh no, we don't need to pull over. We'll be there soon.'
"I opened the door and threw myself out of the car," which was traveling about 25 miles an hour.
"I fell onto the curb in a puddle. I was covered in blood. There was nobody around. He pulled the car door shut and drove off at top speed. I didn't freeze up because I couldn't. That feeling was familiar to me. I've been through it."
Lesley-Anne Down Issues Chilling Warning to Women in Hollywood
She's relied on that sixth sense ever since and says women pursuing a career in Hollywood should do the same.
"Never go anywhere alone," Down warned. "Always have somebody with you at all times as you chase your dreams."