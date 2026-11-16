EXCLUSIVE: Lesley-Anne Down Reveals Terrifying Kidnap Attempts

Now 72, Down, who starred opposite Patrick Swayze in the '80s miniseries North and South, was just 11 when she felt her sixth sense kick in for the first time.

British beauty Lesley-Anne Down revealed she has a sixth sense that helped her escape being kidnapped – twice, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lesley-Anne Down, Patrick Swayze's 'North and South' costar, said her sixth sense helped her escape two kidnap attempts.

Down was walking home with her mother when she darted ahead and ran into a man on a footbridge.

"He stops in the middle of the footbridge and says, 'Hello.' He then was going to put me in his car," recalled the Upstairs, Downstairs alum.

"He told me he needed a babysitter and he would call my parents when we got to his house.

"I remember having one foot in the car. Seeing my mother broke the spell. Then he was gone. But I still remember that horrible feeling swooping in before my mother came."

Years later, when she was 18, Down felt that same sense again when she ordered a taxi while out in the countryside.