Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics

Cagey Steve Bannon Cites Recent 'Developments' and 'Significant Events' in Bid to Force Judge to Release Him From Prison Early

Composite photo of Steve Bannon
Source: MEGA

Steve Bannon is desperate to leave prison with two-months left in his sentence.

By:

Aug. 30 2024, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Former Trump White House senior strategist Steve Bannon is desperate to get out of his prison cell.

While Bannon was sentenced to only four-months behind bars for contempt of Congress, he's already filed a bail motion in hopes of getting out early, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bannon, 70, is two-months into his prison sentence.

Article continues below advertisement
steve bannon recorded hours footage sex trafficker jeffrey epstein
Source: MEGA

Bannon found found guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress in July 2022.

His latest attorney, R. Trent McCotter, filed the 12-page motion with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Thursday, August 29.

McCotter, who joined Bannon's legal team the same day, asked the court to reimpose bail pending appeal based on new "developments" and "significant events".

Bannon's attorney requested he serve the remainder of his sentence under supervised release, according to Law & Crime.

Article continues below advertisement
steve bannonroud to go to prison
Source: MEGA

The Trump White House senior strategist reported to prison to begin his sentence on July 1.

Article continues below advertisement

The right-wing pundit reported to federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut, on July 1. He's expected to be released before the upcoming November election.

This isn't the first time Bannon has attempted to delay his sentence since being convicted in July 2022, when a jury found him guilty on two counts of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena for a deposition and turning over documents.

He was initially ordered to report to prison in October 2022, but Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols allowed him to remain free as he appealed his sentence and conviction.

Article continues below advertisement
steve bannonroud to go to prison
Source: MEGA

Bannon previously attempted to appeal his sentencing and conviction to no avail.

MORE ON:
POLITICS
Article continues below advertisement

Bannon argued he defied the subpoena from now-defunct House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol because he requested implicated executive privilege as a White House senior strategist.

He claimed he was told by his counsel to wait for a higher court's ruling on his privileges because the committee was looking into his work as "a former executive branch official".

Article continues below advertisement

An early motion filed by Bannon stated: "He could not inform the jury about what actually happened – i.e., that he relied in good faith on his lawyer's advice and believed his actions were in compliance with the law – even though this allowed the government to argue with impunity to the jury that Mr. Bannon had 'ignore[d]' the subpoena and 'thumb[ed] his nose' at the Select Committee."

After attempting to appeal his case to the D.C. Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court, through an emergency request, Bannon exhausted all option to no avail and his appeal was rejected. Nichols obliged the government's request and revoked his bail on June 6.

Article continues below advertisement
steve bannon predicts big fight trump campaign nikki haley
Source: MEGA

Bannon said he was 'proud of going to prison' when he reported for his sentence in July.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, Bannon claimed he was "proud of going to prison" when he reported to the Connecticut federal correctional facility in July.

He told reporters: "I am proud of going to prison today. If this is what it takes to stand up to tyranny; if this is what it takes to stand up to the [Attorney General Merrick] Garland corrupt criminal DOJ; if this is what it takes to stand up to [former House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi; if this is what it takes to stand up to Joe Biden — I’m proud to do it.

"It’s Nancy Pelosi and Merrick Garland that made me a martyr right? But martyrs die and I’m far from dead baby. MAGA is on the rise."

Article continues below advertisement

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.