Stephen Miller Blamed for Kristi Noem's $300Million Jet Disaster — as Trump's New Chief of Staff Confronted With New Scandal
Nov. 16 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET
White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is being accused of orchestrating a rushed $303million Department of Homeland Security aircraft purchase in the final days of Kristi Noem's tenure, RadarOnline has learned.
Several White House and DHS sources told the Substack PunchUp that Miller ordered the urgent acquisition of five aircraft on the evening of March 20, the same weekend Noem officially left office. One senior DHS source with direct knowledge said the decision "would have come down to Miller," suggesting the deal was pushed through under the outgoing team to "save face for POTUS."
Allegations Against StephenMiller
Another official said, "I find it hard to believe that Miller, who ruled his agencies with an iron fist, had no idea what was going on. If he didn’t know, why not?"
Miller has repeatedly declined to deny on the record that he was behind the purchase. Sources said he had effectively been directing DHS after Noem's March 5 departure.
White House: Keeping the Planes Is 'Fiscally Responsible'
DHS contacted contractor Daedalus on the evening of March 20, demanding five aircraft by close of business on March 23.
Three planes had already been acquired by companies tied to Daedalus chairman William Walters III, including a controversial $108million luxury jet nicknamed the "Mile High Boudoir Jet," which cost $38million more than the $70million DHS had publicly acknowledged.
Two additional planes came from budget airline Avelo.
The contract modification was finalized on the morning of March 24, hours before Markwayne Mullin was sworn in as DHS secretary. Noem reportedly signed a lease-to-buy agreement containing a cancellation penalty estimated at roughly $200million.
After reviewing the financial implications, then-White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles advised against canceling the purchases.
A White House spokesperson said, "It was decided in light of the large termination fee in the contract, the fiscally responsible thing to do was keep the planes."
'Former Secretary Noem Purchased the Planes'
The White House has placed responsibility on Noem.
A spokeswoman told the Substack, "Former Secretary Noem purchased the planes."
DHS Deputy Secretary Troy Edgar said the aircraft "were purchased under Secretary Noem without input from White House officials" and were intended to replace aging planes for deportations and official travel.
Much of the fleet has reportedly remained unused in Louisiana.
Daedalus, however, said neither Noem nor her immediate staff decided to purchase the aircraft, allocate funds, or approve the final transaction.
Career contracting officers determined the prices were fair under "very tight time constraints in an incredibly competitive market."
Democrats Will Seek for Answers Through Investigations
The luxury-jet controversy contributed to Noem’s ouster; she was later named special envoy to the Western Hemisphere.
Walters, a Noem donor, has denied receiving preferential treatment.
Public records show an affiliated nonprofit paid $265,500 to Noem's alleged lover Corey Lewandowski's consulting firm and $137,842 to Noem's company in 2024; Lewandowski is under criminal investigation and denies wrongdoing.
Congressional Democrats, including Rep. Bennie Thompson and Sens. Richard Blumenthal, Peter Welch, and Adam Schiff, are seeking purchase agreements, communications, and other records related to the deal.