DHS contacted contractor Daedalus on the evening of March 20, demanding five aircraft by close of business on March 23.

Three planes had already been acquired by companies tied to Daedalus chairman William Walters III, including a controversial $108million luxury jet nicknamed the "Mile High Boudoir Jet," which cost $38million more than the $70million DHS had publicly acknowledged.

Two additional planes came from budget airline Avelo.

The contract modification was finalized on the morning of March 24, hours before Markwayne Mullin was sworn in as DHS secretary. Noem reportedly signed a lease-to-buy agreement containing a cancellation penalty estimated at roughly $200million.

After reviewing the financial implications, then-White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles advised against canceling the purchases.

A White House spokesperson said, "It was decided in light of the large termination fee in the contract, the fiscally responsible thing to do was keep the planes."