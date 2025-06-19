Massive Blockbuster Dropped in the Brown Stuff As Cast and Crew Are Stricken By Stomach-Churning Poisoning Outbreak on Set Due to 'Dodgy Catering': 'It Was DISGUSTING'

Stranger Things star Brown, 21, confirmed she was returning as Enola, the younger sister of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous fictional character Sherlock, earlier this year.

Henry Cavill is back in place as the consulting detective, while Himesh Patel is in as his sidekick Dr. Watson and Louis Partridge resumes his role as Enola’s love interest Viscount Tewkesbury.

Helena Bonham Carter is reprising her role as Eudoria Holmes and Sharon Duncan-Brewster is continuing as the evil Moriarty.

Brown's first two films as Enola for Netflix proved to be massive hits, with the first in 2020 being watched in 76 million households in the first four weeks alone.

She confirmed they would be starting the film this spring, with the production taking place in London and Malta, where the third instalment is set.

According to the latest blurb put out by Netflix to hype up the movie, Enola will be seen tackling another mystery, in Malta, where she is "flung into a nest of vipers."