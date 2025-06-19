Massive Blockbuster Dropped in the Brown Stuff As Cast and Crew Are Stricken By Stomach-Churning Poisoning Outbreak on Set Due to 'Dodgy Catering': 'It Was DISGUSTING'
Millie Bobby Brown's latest blockbuster movie has descended into chaos after the cast and crew were struck with food poisoning.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the big-screen flick – part of the Sherlock Holmes spin-off franchise Enola Holmes – have been in Malta filming and dodgy catering is believed to be the reason behind the sickness outbreak.
'It's A Nightmare'
A source said: "Millie and her co-stars were in the middle of filming when people started to get sick.
"It's a nightmare because these productions run to such tight schedules and filming had to be stopped.
"There were a fair few affected and it meant everything had to grind to a halt until they got better.
"It ended up being a bout of food poisoning which is just really unfortunate. Luckily it wasn't anything too serious and everyone recovered but it put pressure on them in terms of hitting deadlines."
Back As Enola
Stranger Things star Brown, 21, confirmed she was returning as Enola, the younger sister of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous fictional character Sherlock, earlier this year.
Henry Cavill is back in place as the consulting detective, while Himesh Patel is in as his sidekick Dr. Watson and Louis Partridge resumes his role as Enola’s love interest Viscount Tewkesbury.
Helena Bonham Carter is reprising her role as Eudoria Holmes and Sharon Duncan-Brewster is continuing as the evil Moriarty.
Brown's first two films as Enola for Netflix proved to be massive hits, with the first in 2020 being watched in 76 million households in the first four weeks alone.
She confirmed they would be starting the film this spring, with the production taking place in London and Malta, where the third instalment is set.
According to the latest blurb put out by Netflix to hype up the movie, Enola will be seen tackling another mystery, in Malta, where she is "flung into a nest of vipers."
Buzzing For Buzz Cut
RadarOnline.com recently revealed Brown intends to shave her head again, after losing her locks to play her breakout role of Eleven in Stranger Things.
But the star wants to wait until she has her first baby with husband Jake Bongiovi before getting her scissors out.
She said: "I always tell Jake, for my first baby, I want to shave my hair off.
"I don't know. It was really liberating, would suggest it for anyone. Any girl... maybe (I would shave it) right before I'm about to give birth because I just think hair is such an ordeal anyway to deal with.
"I'm gonna nurture my child. Why deal with my hair? And I think it's such a liberating experience."
She added: "To be a woman is, and I felt like I had that experience as a girl, but I'd like to have that experience as a woman."
The British actress previously said changing her look for Stranger Things was "the most important thing" she had done in her "whole life" because of how it "empowered" her.
Brown said: "I loved shaving my hair off. It was an amazing experience, and I would do it again in a heartbeat."