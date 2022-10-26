Spotify Refuses To Pull Kanye West's Music Despite Streaming Platform's Chief Slamming Rapper's 'Awful' Tirades

"It's really just his music, and his music doesn't violate our policy," said Spotify chief Daniel Ek. "It's up to his label, if they want to take action or not."

Ek said their policies prohibit hate speech, which are not featured in any podcast or recording from West on their platform, nor in his songs that are available to stream.

Universal Music's Def Jam label, which owns the copyright to West's recordings from 2002 through 2016, also issued a statement amid the controversy.

"There is no place for antisemitism in our society," it read.