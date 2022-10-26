Spotify Refuses To Pull Kanye West's Music Despite Streaming Platform's Chief Slamming Rapper's 'Awful' Tirades
Kanye West's fortune is reportedly dwindling as several companies drop their partnerships with the rapper following his anti-Semitic remarks, RadarOnline.com has learned. Meanwhile, one music streaming platform has come into question.
A rep for Spotify said it would not remove the Yeezy designer's music unless his label requested it, despite the service's CEO speaking out against West's "just awful" comments.
"It's really just his music, and his music doesn't violate our policy," said Spotify chief Daniel Ek. "It's up to his label, if they want to take action or not."
Ek said their policies prohibit hate speech, which are not featured in any podcast or recording from West on their platform, nor in his songs that are available to stream.
Universal Music's Def Jam label, which owns the copyright to West's recordings from 2002 through 2016, also issued a statement amid the controversy.
"There is no place for antisemitism in our society," it read.
RadarOnline.com should note the label, which continued distributing his releases until last year, has not asked for the removal of Ye's recordings at this time.
If Ye's label asks for the change, Ek said, "Obviously we'll respect their wishes."
Since tweeting that he would go "death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE," the lyricist has lost several high-paying business deals, including his lucrative Adidas partnership.
After his status with the sneaker brand was "under review," Adidas announced they were officially severing ties with Ye on Tuesday of this week, describing his comments online and subsequent actions as "unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous."
"They violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect, and fairness," the company continued in a statement.
Following the news, RadarOnline.com learned that Ye no longer had a place on the Forbes Billionaires' list, another stunning blow after he was dropped by Balenciaga and Vogue.
Sneaker retailer Foot Locker joins the list of those who have parted ways with West after he was dropped by talent agency CAA and Johnny Depp's powerhouse attorney Camille Vasquez.
West's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, has also denounced his remarks.
"Hate speech is never OK or excusable," the Skims CEO wrote. "I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."