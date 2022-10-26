'We Are Setting The Record Straight': 'RHOC' Alum Alexis Bellino Reveals Her Teen Son Is Transgender

The mom of three praised her teenage son for his courage, revealing he began transitioning more than 16 months ago.

“I cannot imagine the strength and courage it took for my baby to do this, but I’m extremely proud of him and I want everyone to understand that love doesn’t change in these situations,” she wrote. “Miles came out as a transgender boy to me over 16 months ago. He hid it from everyone else for a while, but eventually he got to where we are right now. TO HIS FREEDOM! My son has now flourished!! My son now smiles naturally for the first time in years!”