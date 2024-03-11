Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Make Couples Debut at Oscars Party as Soccer Star's Divorce Battle With Ali Krieger Rages on

It's official! Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris made their debut as a couple, confirming the months-long rumors that the One Tree Hill actress, 41, and soccer star, 38, are dating as Harris continues fighting her ex, Ali Krieger , in their divorce battle — which the latter has yet to respond to, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris walked the carpet separately and reunited inside the party.

Bush and Harris went public at the most iconic Oscars bash and in front of some of Hollywood's biggest stars on Sunday. Bush wore a wine-colored Marmar Halim gown with a sky-high slit at Elton John's AIDS Foundation’s 2024 Oscars viewing party at West Hollywood Park.

She paired the classic look with black heels, a large diamond ring, and a sparkling choker around her neck.