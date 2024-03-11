Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Make Couples Debut at Oscars Party as Soccer Star's Divorce Battle With Ali Krieger Rages on
It's official! Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris made their debut as a couple, confirming the months-long rumors that the One Tree Hill actress, 41, and soccer star, 38, are dating as Harris continues fighting her ex, Ali Krieger, in their divorce battle — which the latter has yet to respond to, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Bush and Harris went public at the most iconic Oscars bash and in front of some of Hollywood's biggest stars on Sunday. Bush wore a wine-colored Marmar Halim gown with a sky-high slit at Elton John's AIDS Foundation’s 2024 Oscars viewing party at West Hollywood Park.
She paired the classic look with black heels, a large diamond ring, and a sparkling choker around her neck.
Harris sported a black suit over a sheer white button-up and loaded on sparkling accessories while rocking her short blonde hair slicked back. Inside the soiree — which raised a whopping $10.8 million for AIDS research — the television star and her athlete partner posed for photos, even snapping a smiling shot with Will & Grace star Eric McCormack.
This marks the first event that Bush and Harris have attended together as a couple. The two mingled alongside A-listers like Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, and Tiffany Haddish, who co-hosted the night with Elton and his husband, David Furnish.
Harris filed for divorce from Krieger in September 2023, citing that their four-year marriage was "irretrievably broken." Krieger hit back by publically insinuating that her ex had cheated. Bush also filed for divorce from her second husband, Grant Hughes, in August 2023 after just 13 months of marriage.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that Krieger has yet to respond to Harris' divorce documents. We've reached out to Harris and Krieger's lawyers for comment.
Dating speculation began to swirl between Bush and Harris in October, with insiders telling Page Six that the pair were flirting at Cannes in June while they were both married to other people.
The two have yet to respond to the cheating rumors.