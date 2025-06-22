EXCLUSIVE: VERY Desperate Housewife! Sofía Vergara's Romance With Lewis Hamilton Hits the Skids — Leaving Her To Continue Fight to Find 'The One'

Hot-to-trot Sofía Vergara is back on the prowl after Formula 1 hottie Lewis Hamilton hit the brakes on their short-lived relationship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Now the Colombian-born beauty, 52, seems to be going from 0 to 100 with a new mystery man, but insiders are warning she'll be single forever unless she ditches her diva antics.

"Things with Lewis were over almost as fast as they started, and now Sofía is doing her best to rub it in his face that she has a new man," our source said.

She even posed for pictures with an apparent new love interest right outside 40-year-old Hamilton’s garage at the Monaco Grand Prix.