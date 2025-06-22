EXCLUSIVE: VERY Desperate Housewife! Sofía Vergara's Romance With Lewis Hamilton Hits the Skids — Leaving Her To Continue Fight to Find 'The One'
Hot-to-trot Sofía Vergara is back on the prowl after Formula 1 hottie Lewis Hamilton hit the brakes on their short-lived relationship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Now the Colombian-born beauty, 52, seems to be going from 0 to 100 with a new mystery man, but insiders are warning she'll be single forever unless she ditches her diva antics.
"Things with Lewis were over almost as fast as they started, and now Sofía is doing her best to rub it in his face that she has a new man," our source said.
She even posed for pictures with an apparent new love interest right outside 40-year-old Hamilton’s garage at the Monaco Grand Prix.
New Flame
"It's always the same old story, making it all about herself and trying to one-up Hamilton by bringing this new guy onto his territory to try to make him jealous," our source said – but added: "No one thinks it's going to last with this new guy, and talk is they have also already broken up.
"If she was using him to try and get under Lewis' skin, her ploy failed and now she's out on her own hunting for 'The One.'"
The mystery man is the latest fella Modern Family minx Vergara has been linked with since splitting from Magic Mike hunk Joe Manganiello, 48, in 2023 after seven years of marriage.
"Joe was clear on how difficult she was, though he stuck around as long as he could," our source said.
After her marriage ended, Vergara wasted no time coupling up with surgeon Justin Saliman, 51, but the romance quickly fizzled.
"A lot of the guys who date her say the same thing: She's self-centered, demanding, and critical of them and everything around her," our source went on.
They added: "It's not like she's a bad person, but people around her feel she needs to stop being so self-obsessed and needy."
But so far, Vergara hasn't gotten the message.
In fact, the Griselda star – who's got a net worth of $180million – recently amped up her demands by revealing in an interview that her next boyfriend had better be rich.
"I want somebody that has as much money as me or more, because if not, it's a nightmare. They end up resenting you," Vergara shared.
But downsizing her dating pool to the mega-rich will just make it tougher for her to find a new relationship, our insider warned.