EXCLUSIVE: How Sofía Vergara 'Narrowly Missed' Being Targeted by Serial Rapist Bill Cosby – After He Slobbered at Her 'Men Look at You... and Think of Sin'

A young Sofía Vergara narrowly escaped the twisted clutches of sex fiend Bill Cosby, according to a resurfaced TV clip that catches the sick predator putting the moves on her.

The 2003 video shows Cosby, then "America's dad" and before gals accused him of drugging and sexually assaulting them, as a guest host with the then 30-year-old actress making her first American TV appearance on David Letterman's Late Show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

It catches the leering comic, who at 65 was more than twice her age, making creepy come-ons to the future America's Got Talent judge.