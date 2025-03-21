EXCLUSIVE: How Sofía Vergara 'Narrowly Missed' Being Targeted by Serial Rapist Bill Cosby – After He Slobbered at Her 'Men Look at You... and Think of Sin'
A young Sofía Vergara narrowly escaped the twisted clutches of sex fiend Bill Cosby, according to a resurfaced TV clip that catches the sick predator putting the moves on her.
The 2003 video shows Cosby, then "America's dad" and before gals accused him of drugging and sexually assaulting them, as a guest host with the then 30-year-old actress making her first American TV appearance on David Letterman's Late Show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
It catches the leering comic, who at 65 was more than twice her age, making creepy come-ons to the future America's Got Talent judge.
"Men look at you, and they think only of sin," he slobbered while sidling up to Vergara.
He also leered: "You make me feel young again. You make me feel very... excited. Look at me."
A little more than 10 years later, the funnyman known for his clean-cut humor was clobbered with some 60 charges from women accusing the now 87-year-old of sexually assaulting them, often drugging them first.
Cosby served three years in prison from 2018 to 2021 following a conviction for raping Andrea Constand that was later overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on a due process violation technicality.
The perv has since been ordered to pay $500,000 in damages to one victim and faces a slew of other civil suits.
While the old clip shows sexy Sofía deftly deflecting Cosby's filthy flirting, the 52-year-old beauty still gets "the willies watching the clip today," explained a source.
"At the time, she just thought Bill was a dirty old man coming on to her," our insiders said. "Now, after learning about his past with women, she feels relieved she narrowly escaped his clutches."