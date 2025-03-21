Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Sofia Vergara
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How Sofía Vergara 'Narrowly Missed' Being Targeted by Serial Rapist Bill Cosby – After He Slobbered at Her 'Men Look at You... and Think of Sin'

sofia vergara escaped bill cosby serial rapist
Source: MEGA

Sofía Vergara had a vile encounter with serial abuser Bill Cosby.

March 21 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

A young Sofía Vergara narrowly escaped the twisted clutches of sex fiend Bill Cosby, according to a resurfaced TV clip that catches the sick predator putting the moves on her.

The 2003 video shows Cosby, then "America's dad" and before gals accused him of drugging and sexually assaulting them, as a guest host with the then 30-year-old actress making her first American TV appearance on David Letterman's Late Show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

It catches the leering comic, who at 65 was more than twice her age, making creepy come-ons to the future America's Got Talent judge.

Article continues below advertisement
sofia vergara escaped bill cosby serial rapist
Source: MEGA

David Letterman once hosted Sofía Vergara and Bill Cosby, whose creepy behavior on the show has now resurfaced.

Article continues below advertisement

"Men look at you, and they think only of sin," he slobbered while sidling up to Vergara.

He also leered: "You make me feel young again. You make me feel very... excited. Look at me."

A little more than 10 years later, the funnyman known for his clean-cut humor was clobbered with some 60 charges from women accusing the now 87-year-old of sexually assaulting them, often drugging them first.

Cosby served three years in prison from 2018 to 2021 following a conviction for raping Andrea Constand that was later overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on a due process violation technicality.

Article continues below advertisement
sofia vergara escaped bill cosby serial rapist
Source: MEGA

Vergara deflected unsettling advances from Cosby in 2003.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
meghan markle criticized lifestyle show knife skills

EXCLUSIVE: Experts Confirm Meghan Markle Has 'No Chance' Of Being Crowned the Next Martha Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow As Her Netflix Lifestyle Show Is Savaged as an 'Exercise in Narcissism' — And is 'Only Drawing Hate-Watchers'

machine gun kelly counseling church loyalty megan fox

EXCLUSIVE: 'Desperate' Machine Gun Kelly 'Trying Everything Including Counselling and Weekly Church Meetings' to Show Pregnant Ex Megan Fox He Won't Cheat Again

The perv has since been ordered to pay $500,000 in damages to one victim and faces a slew of other civil suits.

While the old clip shows sexy Sofía deftly deflecting Cosby's filthy flirting, the 52-year-old beauty still gets "the willies watching the clip today," explained a source.

"At the time, she just thought Bill was a dirty old man coming on to her," our insiders said. "Now, after learning about his past with women, she feels relieved she narrowly escaped his clutches."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.