Six Flags Over Georgia Guests Left More 'Cautious' as Park Reopens After Man's Fatal Fall From Goliath

While some are apprehensive about enjoying the attractions, others aren't letting the tragic incident stop their good time.

One visitor, Christian Andrews, says Kariem's death led him to be more cautious at the park.

"I was just scrolling on TikTok, and I'm like, 'Wow. This just had to happen before we come,'" he recalled during a recent interview. "I was like, 'I'm going to have to be cautious of these seats and stuff and things that's going on.'"

"It's very sad," Andrews noted.