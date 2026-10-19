Six Flags Over Georgia Guests Left More 'Cautious' as Park Reopens After Man's Fatal Fall From Goliath
Oct. 19 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
It's been a week since 42-year-old Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem was fatally ejected from the Goliath ride at Six Flags Over Georgia, and now the park is back up and running, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The park reopened on Friday, October 16, and visitors seem to have mixed feelings.
Six Flags Visitors Go Off on Park's Reopening
While some are apprehensive about enjoying the attractions, others aren't letting the tragic incident stop their good time.
One visitor, Christian Andrews, says Kariem's death led him to be more cautious at the park.
"I was just scrolling on TikTok, and I'm like, 'Wow. This just had to happen before we come,'" he recalled during a recent interview. "I was like, 'I'm going to have to be cautious of these seats and stuff and things that's going on.'"
"It's very sad," Andrews noted.
Another visitor, Jonathan Mondragon, says he came to the park to enjoy its Halloween festivities. He admits that the Goliath disaster further convinced him to stay away from the more extreme rides.
"We just came here for the Fright Night," he explained. "Not really big into the rollercoasters, especially with what happened."
Six Flags Over Georgia Reopening Earns Mixed Reactions
Visitors Tina Eastman and Alexis Firlick, on the other hand, say they're not too concerned. They brought their daughters to the park from Alabama.
"Freak accidents all the time and don't have any control over it," Eastman argued. "So, you have to live your life like, on the edge all the time anyway. So, it didn't discourage us at all."
"I feel like right now is probably one of the safest times to come because of what did happen on Monday," Firlick added. "So I feel like everyone's going to be on their p's and q's."
Six Flags Cooperating With Investigators
In a statement released by Six Flags Over Georgia after the deadly fall, the park confirmed that its staff members are cooperating fully with investigators.
"We are deeply saddened by the guest incident at our park today," a spokesperson began. "Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the guest’s family, friends, and loved ones. We are also providing support to the guests and team members affected."
The Goliath ride remains closed indefinitely.