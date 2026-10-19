Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Six Flags

Six Flags Over Georgia Guests Left More 'Cautious' as Park Reopens After Man's Fatal Fall From Goliath

Split photo of roller coaster and Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem
Source: MEGA; HASSAN JIHAD KARIEM/FACEBOOK

Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem was fatally ejected from the Goliath ride at Six Flags Over Georgia.

Oct. 19 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

It's been a week since 42-year-old Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem was fatally ejected from the Goliath ride at Six Flags Over Georgia, and now the park is back up and running, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The park reopened on Friday, October 16, and visitors seem to have mixed feelings.

Article continues below advertisement

Six Flags Visitors Go Off on Park's Reopening

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Six Flags Over Georgia has reopened just days after Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem was fatally ejected from a ride.
Source: HASSAN JIHAD KARIEM/FACEBOOK

Six Flags Over Georgia has reopened just days after Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem was fatally ejected from a ride.

While some are apprehensive about enjoying the attractions, others aren't letting the tragic incident stop their good time.

One visitor, Christian Andrews, says Kariem's death led him to be more cautious at the park.

"I was just scrolling on TikTok, and I'm like, 'Wow. This just had to happen before we come,'" he recalled during a recent interview. "I was like, 'I'm going to have to be cautious of these seats and stuff and things that's going on.'"

"It's very sad," Andrews noted.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Six Flags Over Georgia visitors have mixed feelings about the park's reopening.
Source: HASSAN JIHAD KARIEM/FACEBOOK

Six Flags Over Georgia visitors have mixed feelings about the park's reopening.

Another visitor, Jonathan Mondragon, says he came to the park to enjoy its Halloween festivities. He admits that the Goliath disaster further convinced him to stay away from the more extreme rides.

"We just came here for the Fright Night," he explained. "Not really big into the rollercoasters, especially with what happened."

Article continues below advertisement

Six Flags Over Georgia Reopening Earns Mixed Reactions

Image of Some Six Flags Over Georgia visitors are apprehensive after a man fell to his death at the park, while others believe it was just a 'freak accident.'
Source: HASSAN JIHAD KARIEM/FACEBOOK

Some Six Flags Over Georgia visitors are apprehensive after Kariem's death, while others believe it was just a 'freak accident.'

Visitors Tina Eastman and Alexis Firlick, on the other hand, say they're not too concerned. They brought their daughters to the park from Alabama.

"Freak accidents all the time and don't have any control over it," Eastman argued. "So, you have to live your life like, on the edge all the time anyway. So, it didn't discourage us at all."

"I feel like right now is probably one of the safest times to come because of what did happen on Monday," Firlick added. "So I feel like everyone's going to be on their p's and q's."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Split image of Donald Trump and Bill Maher

Bill Maher Says Trump Is 'Cooked' as Republicans Are in 'Serious Trouble' in Midterms — Just Days Before Podcaster's 'Great' Dinner With Prez

split image of Sahara Ray and Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber's Ex Dead at 34 Just Months After Welcoming First Child — as Family Members Pay Tribute in Heartbreaking Message

Six Flags Cooperating With Investigators

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Image of The Goliath ride at Six Flags Over Georgia has been shut down indefinitely.
Source: HASSAN JIHAD KARIEM/FACEBOOK

The Goliath ride at Six Flags Over Georgia has been shut down indefinitely.

In a statement released by Six Flags Over Georgia after the deadly fall, the park confirmed that its staff members are cooperating fully with investigators.

"We are deeply saddened by the guest incident at our park today," a spokesperson began. "Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the guest’s family, friends, and loved ones. We are also providing support to the guests and team members affected."

The Goliath ride remains closed indefinitely.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.