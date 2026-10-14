Everything to Know About the Six Flags Victim — as He's Identified Following Fatal Fall From the Goliath Roller Coaster

The man who died after falling from the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia has been identified, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Authorities confirmed the victim is 42-year-old Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem of Atlanta. He died on Monday, October 12, just before 4 p.m. after being ejected from the ride at the park in Austell, about 11 miles west of downtown Atlanta.

Cobb County Police said the incident remains under investigation.