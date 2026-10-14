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Home > News > Six Flags

Everything to Know About the Six Flags Victim — as He's Identified Following Fatal Fall From the Goliath Roller Coaster

Roller Coaster
Source: Somruthai Keawjan/Unsplash

The Six Flags rollercoaster victim has been identified.

Oct. 14 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

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The man who died after falling from the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia has been identified, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Authorities confirmed the victim is 42-year-old Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem of Atlanta. He died on Monday, October 12, just before 4 p.m. after being ejected from the ride at the park in Austell, about 11 miles west of downtown Atlanta.

Cobb County Police said the incident remains under investigation.

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Beloved Atlanta Educator Identified As Victim

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The roller coaster victim was described as a passionate educator by his family.
Source: Matt Bowden/Unsplash

The roller coaster victim was described as a passionate educator by his family.

Police identified the victim on October 13, 2026.

According to Cobb County Police and Atlanta Public Schools, Kariem worked at Wesley International Academy, a K-8 public charter school. He served as the school's IT manager, technology teacher, and robotics coach.

The district released a statement calling him a cherished member of the Wesley International Academy and Atlanta Public Schools’ families.

His family described him as a passionate educator. The school community has shared an outpouring of grief following the news.

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Terrifying Moment on Goliath Caught By Witnesses

Several passengers were injured in the roller coaster incident.
Source: Anakin/Unsplash

Several passengers were injured in the roller coaster incident.

Witnesses said Kariem was riding Goliath, a hypercoaster that reaches 70 mph at a height of 200 feet and lasts about 210 seconds.

Several riders described seeing him come out of his seat mid-ride. One witness, Logan Conner, told NBC, "The man started levitating in the air sideways. We made direct eye contact with him."

Other witnesses told local publications they saw him lift clear out of his seat near the section where on-ride photos are taken. According to police, he struck other passengers as he fell.

At least four other guests were injured. Witnesses said he landed on the roof of a structure below the ride, described as a haunted house attraction. Emergency crews rushed to the scene.

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Six Flags Takes Swift Action Across Country

The theme park has been shut down temporarily after the incident
Source: Thomas Stadler/Unsplash

The theme park has been shut down temporarily after the incident.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation said it is deeply saddened by the incident and is cooperating fully with investigators.

Out of an abundance of caution, the company has temporarily closed similar attractions across its parks. A spokesperson said, "The safety of our guests and team members is our highest priority."

According to reports, nine rides across six parks have been closed.

Six Flags Over Georgia was closed on October 13 for a scheduled non-operating day and is set to reopen on Friday, October 16.

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Investigation Into Fatal Fall Continues

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The investigating team has started checking the video footage and other evidence to find other details related to the incident
Source: Gabriel Valdez/Unsplash

The investigating team has started checking the video footage and other evidence to find other details related to the incident.

The Cobb County Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating how Kariem was ejected from the moving train.

Investigators are reviewing video footage, maintenance logs, witness statements, and the ride's automated on-ride photo system that reportedly captured the incident.

Six Flags has not released additional details out of respect for the family’s privacy. No official cause has been announced yet.

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