Atlanta Rapper Trouble's Alleged Killer Surrenders To Authorities After 'Domestic Situation' Turns Fatal

She let police speak to Jones on the phone and they were able to persuade him, deputies said.

A video captured during Jones' arrest showed him in handcuffs wearing a green hoodie covering his head. He was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, home invasion, and battery.

Trouble (real name: Mariel Orr) was killed while visiting a woman — said to be his friend — at Lake St. James Apartments in Conyers.

Jones knew the woman but not Trouble.