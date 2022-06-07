Your tip
Ex-NBA Star Kevin Garnett’s Ex Sues Over Support For Secret 2-Year-Old Daughter

kevin garnett pp
Source: Mega
By:

Jun. 7 2022, Published 11:59 a.m. ET

Kevin Garnett’s former girlfriend has hit the ex-NBA star with legal papers over a secret child he had two years after his divorce from his ex-wife.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, earlier this month, a New York-based woman named Necat Akman hit Garnett with a petition for custody and support in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The documents reveal the child in question is a 2-year-old named Naya Garnett. Her birth date is listed as April 4, 2020.

Garnett’s ex claimed in the documents that he had already acknowledged paternity and was not going to ask for a DNA test.

kevin garnett
Source: Mega
Akman checked the box stating, “[Garnett] and I have signed a voluntary declaration of parentage or paternity regarding the minor children, and no action regarding the children has been filed in any other court.”

In the petition, Akman did not explain what type of custody order she is seeking. However, she did demand Garnett provide medical insurance for Naya and “contribute to add-on expenses incurred by [Akman] on behalf of [Naya,] including but not limited to uninsured medical expenses, childcare costs relating to [Akman’s] employment, payment of preschool and private school tuition, extracurricular activities” and various other expenses.

kevin garnett
Source: Mega
Garnett has yet to respond to the petition in court.

Back in 2017, Garnett’s ex-wife Brandi Padilla filed for divorce after 14 years of marriage. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and demanded primary custody of their 2 daughters.

kevin garnett
Source: Mega

In 2019, Brandi demanded $146k per month in spousal support and another $46k in child support. She claimed to have the children were only with Garnett 5% of the time.

Brandi also demanded another $300k to cover her legal bills in the case. The couple have avoided trashing the other publicly, but the divorce dragged on for years.

The same year Garnett dismissed a $77 million lawsuit he filed against his ex-accountant accusing him of helping a wealth manager steal from him.

The NBA star pulled in over $300 million during his time in the league.

