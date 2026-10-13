Everything to Know About Six Flags' Deadly Roller Coaster Tragedy — as One Father Was Killed and Several Others Were Injured
Oct. 13 2026, Updated 1:30 p.m. ET
One person died, and several others were injured Monday, October 12, in an incident involving the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia, authorities said. The ride, located at the amusement park in Cobb County, was temporarily closed as officials investigated.
Emergency responders were called at about 4 p.m. local time, according to reports; the Cobb County Police Department is investigating.
Authorities haven't publicly identified the person who died or explained how the incident occurred, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Witnesses Reveal What Happened at the Goliath Roller Coaster Accident
Witnesses told local news outlets they saw a man fall from the ride. Those accounts haven't been independently verified.
Some witnesses said the man struck parts of the coaster and other riders before landing near or on the roof of a nearby haunted-house attraction.
Logan Conner told Atlanta television station WXIA that the man appeared to move sideways in the air. "We made direct eye contact with him," Conner said.
Other witnesses described hearing screams and seeing people running after the incident. One rider told 11Alive that the coaster stopped while it was climbing, leaving passengers unsure what had happened.
The reports have prompted questions about the circumstances of the fall. Officials haven't confirmed witness descriptions, whether the rider was ejected, or how other guests were injured.
Goliath Ride Closed as Investigation Continues
Goliath is among the park's tallest and fastest attractions. According to Six Flags, the ride reaches speeds of up to 70 mph and rises more than 200 feet. It opened in 2006 and includes a steep drop and a 540-degree spiral.
Six Flags said park staff and local authorities responded to the incident and that the company is cooperating with investigators.
"We are deeply saddened by the guest incident at our park today," a park spokesperson said. "Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the guest’s family, friends and loved ones."
The company didn't provide further details about the injuries or the investigation. Mableton Mayor Michael Owens said the city's public safety director was coordinating with police and park security.
Six Flags also said it temporarily closed similar attractions at its parks as a precaution while the investigation proceeds.
Authorities Have Not Disclosed Cause Of Death
Police haven't announced a cause of death or said whether the incident involved a mechanical failure, a restraint issue, or another factor. The park and authorities haven't confirmed accounts that the man was riding with his son.
Images described online as showing the incident have circulated on social media. Their authenticity and context haven't been verified. The officials haven't publicly commented on them.
The fatality comes as the amusement park operator faces renewed attention to ride safety. In California, Six Flags announced that it would retire the X2 coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain after guests alleged they had suffered brain injuries.
The company said the ride had passed safety tests but that it has decided to close the attraction.
Six Flags operates amusement parks, water parks and resorts across North America. The Georgia park remained the focus of the investigation Monday, October 12, with officials yet to provide a timeline for when Goliath may reopen.