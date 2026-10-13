Everything to Know About Six Flags' Deadly Roller Coaster Tragedy — as One Father Was Killed and Several Others Were Injured

One person died, and several others were injured Monday, October 12, in an incident involving the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia, authorities said. The ride, located at the amusement park in Cobb County, was temporarily closed as officials investigated.

Emergency responders were called at about 4 p.m. local time, according to reports; the Cobb County Police Department is investigating.

Authorities haven't publicly identified the person who died or explained how the incident occurred, RadarOnline.com can reveal.