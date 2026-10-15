'Almost Like He Floated': Six Flags Witness Recalls Terrifying Moment Georgia Man Fell Off Rollercoaster

According to Mendenhall, he realized something was off when he saw Kariem rise up from his seat toward the end of the ride.

"I saw him come up out of his seat as the ride crested kind of the last little hill," Mendenhall explained during a recent interview. "It was almost like he floated."

He says the experience was "like slow motion," and that he abruptly ended his phone call once Kariem fell off the roller coaster.

"I just saw a man fall out of a roller coaster," Mendenhall texted the person he'd been chatting with on the phone.

He recalled, "He came back down headfirst into another car. When it took that hard left turn, that's where he exited the vehicle and off the ride."