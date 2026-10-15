'Almost Like He Floated': Six Flags Witness Recalls Terrifying Moment Georgia Man Fell Off Rollercoaster
Oct. 15 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
A man who rode the Goliath at Six Flags Over Georgia shortly before 42-year-old Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem was fatally ejected from the ride has broken his silence, RadarOnline.com can report.
The witness, Nicholas Mendenhall, says he watched the horrifying ordeal unfold while on a phone call.
Witness Claims Six Flags Victim 'Came Down Headfirst'
According to Mendenhall, he realized something was off when he saw Kariem rise up from his seat toward the end of the ride.
"I saw him come up out of his seat as the ride crested kind of the last little hill," Mendenhall explained during a recent interview. "It was almost like he floated."
He says the experience was "like slow motion," and that he abruptly ended his phone call once Kariem fell off the roller coaster.
"I just saw a man fall out of a roller coaster," Mendenhall texted the person he'd been chatting with on the phone.
He recalled, "He came back down headfirst into another car. When it took that hard left turn, that's where he exited the vehicle and off the ride."
Witness 'Never' Had Safety Concerns Before Tragedy
Mendenhall also noted that before the tragedy, he never had any safety concerns about the park.
"I've never felt unsafe," he admitted. "I've never felt like a park employee wasn’t doing their job."
Mendenhall isn't the only witness who's spoken out since Kariem's passing. A couple who were on the ride when Kariem fell off also opened up about the incident.
Restraints Kept 'Unlocking and Re-locking'
According to the witnesses, seats on the Goliath rollercoaster were making "weird" noises when employees checked them before takeoff.
"We all lock down our things, and he makes the comment that it's clicking weird," the woman explained, also revealing that the restraint "kept clicking like it was unlocking and re-locking."
"Every time it would click, they would come by and push down on the restraint," the man added.
"Everybody except for the people who were in front of the cart that didn't see it were screaming and traumatized," the woman remembered.
Six Flags Over Georgia Temporarily Closes Goliath Ride
Kariem was an IT manager at Wesley International Academy.
Atlanta Public Schools (APS) released a heartfelt statement about his passing this week, calling him "a cherished member of the Wesley International Academy and APS families whose presence and impact will be deeply missed."
Six Flags Over Georgia is scheduled to reopen on Friday, October 16. The park says it's cooperating fully with investigators.
The Goliath will be closed temporarily.