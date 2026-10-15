Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Six Flags

'Almost Like He Floated': Six Flags Witness Recalls Terrifying Moment Georgia Man Fell Off Rollercoaster

Split image of roller coaster and Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem
Source: SOMRUTHAI KEAWJAN/UNSPLASH; HASSAN JIHAD KARIEM/FACEBOOK

Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem was fatally ejected from a ride at Six Flags Over Georgia this week.

Oct. 15 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A man who rode the Goliath at Six Flags Over Georgia shortly before 42-year-old Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem was fatally ejected from the ride has broken his silence, RadarOnline.com can report.

The witness, Nicholas Mendenhall, says he watched the horrifying ordeal unfold while on a phone call.

Article continues below advertisement

Witness Claims Six Flags Victim 'Came Down Headfirst'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of A 42-year-old man was recently ejected from a ride at Six Flags Over Georgia.
Source: HASSAN JIHAD KARIEM/FACEBOOK

Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem was ejected from a ride at Six Flags Over Georgia.

According to Mendenhall, he realized something was off when he saw Kariem rise up from his seat toward the end of the ride.

"I saw him come up out of his seat as the ride crested kind of the last little hill," Mendenhall explained during a recent interview. "It was almost like he floated."

He says the experience was "like slow motion," and that he abruptly ended his phone call once Kariem fell off the roller coaster.

"I just saw a man fall out of a roller coaster," Mendenhall texted the person he'd been chatting with on the phone.

He recalled, "He came back down headfirst into another car. When it took that hard left turn, that's where he exited the vehicle and off the ride."

Article continues below advertisement

Witness 'Never' Had Safety Concerns Before Tragedy

Image of Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem passed away after falling out of the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia this week.
Source: HASSAN JIHAD KARIEM/FACEBOOK

Kariem passed away after falling out of the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia this week.

Mendenhall also noted that before the tragedy, he never had any safety concerns about the park.

"I've never felt unsafe," he admitted. "I've never felt like a park employee wasn’t doing their job."

Mendenhall isn't the only witness who's spoken out since Kariem's passing. A couple who were on the ride when Kariem fell off also opened up about the incident.

Article continues below advertisement

Restraints Kept 'Unlocking and Re-locking'

Image of A man who witnessed Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem's final moments claims he was coming up out of his seat.
Source: HASSAN JIHAD KARIEM/FACEBOOK

A man who witnessed Kariem's final moments claims he was coming up out of his seat.

According to the witnesses, seats on the Goliath rollercoaster were making "weird" noises when employees checked them before takeoff.

"We all lock down our things, and he makes the comment that it's clicking weird," the woman explained, also revealing that the restraint "kept clicking like it was unlocking and re-locking."

"Every time it would click, they would come by and push down on the restraint," the man added.

"Everybody except for the people who were in front of the cart that didn't see it were screaming and traumatized," the woman remembered.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hit By Fears 'Jail Hit Bounty' Is Out on His Head

Image of Ilham Omar

Everything to Know About Ilhan Omar's D.C. Home Raid — as Congresswoman Faces Possible Deportation Amid Federal Investigation

Six Flags Over Georgia Temporarily Closes Goliath Ride

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Image of Six Flags Over Georgia is scheduled to reopen on October 16, 2026, just days after a man was fatally ejected from the Goliath roller coaster.
Source: HASSAN JIHAD KARIEM/FACEBOOK

Six Flags Over Georgia is scheduled to reopen on October 16, 2026.

Kariem was an IT manager at Wesley International Academy.

Atlanta Public Schools (APS) released a heartfelt statement about his passing this week, calling him "a cherished member of the Wesley International Academy and APS families whose presence and impact will be deeply missed."

Six Flags Over Georgia is scheduled to reopen on Friday, October 16. The park says it's cooperating fully with investigators.

The Goliath will be closed temporarily.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.