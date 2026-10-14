Six Flags Rollercoaster's Seat Restraints Kept 'Unlocking and Re-locking' Before Georgia Man's Tragic Death, Witnesses Say
Oct. 14 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Two fellow passengers on the roller coaster from which a man fell off this week claim something wasn't quite right beforehand, RadarOnline.com can report.
The passengers, a couple, recalled the moments before 42-year-old Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem's fatal ejection at Six Flags Over Georgia during a recent interview.
'Really Unusual' Goliath Rollercoaster
According to them, seats on the Goliath rollercoaster were making "weird" noises as employees checked them before takeoff.
"We all lock down our things, and he makes the comment that it's clicking weird," the woman explained, also noting that the restraint "kept clicking like it was unlocking and re-locking."
"Every time it would click, they would come by and push down on the restraint," the man added.
The pair went on to recall how employees checked the restraints multiple times. In the woman's experience, this is "really unusual."
"They only come by and check it one time unless yours is loose; they'll keep pushing it until it’s locked," she said.
Riders 'Screaming and Traumatized'
The woman went on to reveal that the ordeal "was like a horror movie" and occurred toward the end of the ride.
"Everybody except for the people who were in front of the cart that didn't see it were screaming and traumatized," she remembered.
About Victim Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem
Kariem was an IT manager at Wesley International Academy.
In a heartfelt statement, Atlanta Public Schools (APS) described him as "a cherished member of the Wesley International Academy and APS families whose presence and impact will be deeply missed by our students, staff, and all those whose lives he touched."
"Atlanta Public Schools extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Mr. Kariem," the statement concludes.
Six Flags Over Georgia Temporarily Closes Goliath
Six Flags Over Georgia is scheduled to reopen on Friday, October 16. The Goliath will be closed temporarily.
A spokesperson for the park has confirmed that team members are fully cooperating with investigators.
"We are deeply saddened by the guest incident at our park today," the spokesperson stated. "Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the guest’s family, friends, and loved ones. We are also providing support to the guests and team members affected."