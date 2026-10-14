Six Flags Rollercoaster's Seat Restraints Kept 'Unlocking and Re-locking' Before Georgia Man's Tragic Death, Witnesses Say

According to them, seats on the Goliath rollercoaster were making "weird" noises as employees checked them before takeoff.

"We all lock down our things, and he makes the comment that it's clicking weird," the woman explained, also noting that the restraint "kept clicking like it was unlocking and re-locking."

"Every time it would click, they would come by and push down on the restraint," the man added.

The pair went on to recall how employees checked the restraints multiple times. In the woman's experience, this is "really unusual."

"They only come by and check it one time unless yours is loose; they'll keep pushing it until it’s locked," she said.