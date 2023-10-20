REVEALED: Sidney Powell Pleaded for $1 Billion Dominion Defamation Lawsuit to Be Put on Pause Days Before Pleading Guilty in Criminal Case

Donald Trump’s attorney Sidney Powell sought to delay a lawsuit filed against for pushing the election fraud scheme because she was facing criminal charges in Georgia, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The bizarre request in federal court was filed just 16 days before she pled guilty to six misdemeanor counts for breaching the election system in a rural Georgia county in attempt to prove the election was rigged against her boss.

Dominion Voting System filed a $1 billion defamation lawsuit against Powell January 2021 for falsely claiming the company programed their computers to dump Trump and tabulated the numbers in favor of President Joe Biden.