Donald Trump 'Blindsided' by Sidney Powell's Georgia Plea Deal: ‘They’re Trying to Figure Out What It Means’
Donald Trump and his team were reportedly “blindsided” by co-defendant Sidney Powell’s decision to accept a plea deal in the Georgia election interference case this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come after Powell accepted a plea deal on Thursday that will see her testify at future trials connected to the case, sources revealed that former President Trump was “surprised” by the development.
New York Times writer and Trump biographer Maggie Haberman also revealed that the embattled ex-president and his team were left scrambling to “figure out” what Powell’s sudden plea deal “means” for Trump’s own Georgia indictment.
“This caught Trump world by surprise as it did all of us,” Haberman told CNN on Thursday night. “This was one of the best-kept secrets out of that D.A.’s office in some time. They’re still trying to figure out what it means.”
Haberman also claimed that certain sources within “Trumpworld” do not think that Powell’s plea deal is a “big deal” for the former president.
“There are some people in his world who are telling me they don’t think this is that big a deal for him,” she explained. “They think that her ability to actually really testify is marginal.”
“They’re arguing that this shows that the D.A. overcharged in this case,” Haberman added.
“The flip side is the argument that she intentionally charged this way so that she could end up getting guilty pleas. And there’s nobody who’s happy about it.”
Meanwhile, other Trump insiders are reportedly worried that Powell may testify and spill incriminating evidence connected to Trump and fellow co-defendant Rudy Giuliani.
“You know, there is concern about the degree to which Powell could offer information not just about former President Trump but about Rudy Giuliani as noted before,” Haberman noted.
- Ex-Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell Pleads Guilty in Georgia Election Case, Required to Testify at Future Trials
- Lawyer for Unindicted Co-conspirator in Trump Georgia Case Claims Client Has Evidence Against Sidney Powell: 'It Is Problematic for Her'
- 'Spells Bad News': First Trump Co-Defendant to Plead Guilty in Fulton County Election Interference Isn't Good for Sidney Powell and Others, Experts Warn
“Now, the former president is still down and most concerned right now with the New York A.G. case, which is about his business,” she also noted, referring to Trump’s ongoing civil fraud trial in New York. “And that is really where the bulk of his mindshare is.”
“But there’s nobody in Trumpworld who is pretending this is a good development,” Haberman concluded. “They’re just, you know, split on what exactly it means.”
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Powell was one of the 18 co-defendants indicted alongside Trump in Georgia in August in connection to their alleged efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results.
It was revealed on Thursday that Powell accepted a plea deal in the case and pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor charges. She will reportedly receive 12 months of probation for each count and will pay a $6,000 fine.
Judge Scott McAfee, who oversaw Powell’s plea deal, told Trump’s former lawyer that she must "testify truthfully about any co-defendants" in the Georgia case and "provide all documents to the district attorney's office" relevant to the cases against the other co-defendants.
The judge also ordered Powell not to "have any communication" with her co-defendants in the case or members of the media regarding the matter.