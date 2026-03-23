Shia LaBeouf in Fresh Public Meltdown: Troubled Actor Screams 'F--- Off' at Woman Sitting Beside Him at Restaurant in Rome Following Battery Arrests
March 23 2026, Published 2:01 p.m. ET
Shia LaBeouf has sparked fresh fears for his wellbeing after he was captured swearing at a fellow diner in a Rome restaurant.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Transformers star, 39, was seated outside a restaurant when he suddenly raised his voice, yelling "f--- off" in the direction of a nearby woman.
What Happened After His F-Word Rant?
In a video of the incident, he can be seen staring at her fixedly, while she remains seated and seemingly unfazed. It is unclear whether the woman was the intended target of the outburst, and her identity has not been confirmed.
However, moments later, LaBeouf is once again seen exhibiting unusual behavior on a nearby street corner, pacing back and forth and continuing to shout as passersby walk past.
At one point, he bends down to pick something up from the ground before continuing along the pavement.
The new footage adds to a string of increasingly erratic public appearances for the actor, who was recently granted permission to travel to Italy while out on bail.
What Other Trouble Has Actor Become Embroiled In?
The Rome sighting follows another viral moment days earlier, when LaBeouf caused a scene inside a hotel lobby while wearing only his underpants.
He reportedly approached strangers asking for a light for his cigarette, growing visibly frustrated as he demanded, "Come on bro, give me a f---ing match."
The troubled actor is still reeling from ongoing legal troubles stemming from another alleged altercation in New Orleans last month.
He was arrested on February 17 following a reported fight outside a bar in the French Quarter. Authorities claimed he became aggressive and struck multiple individuals. He was later hit with additional charges linked to the same incident.
How Did LaBeouf React to Cops Grilling Him?
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During the arrest, he was also accused of using a homophobic slur, something a judge later condemned while setting bail conditions.
Days after returning home, the actor was involved in another dramatic incident, this time with police outside his property. Video footage revealed officers speaking with LaBeouf on his porch before the situation escalates.
At one point, he became visibly distressed, telling officers, "I'm a target. I’m an easy target," before breaking down in tears.
"I have a f---ing three-year-old," he cried at the time, referencing his daughter with ex-wife Mia Goth.
He later moved into the street, shouting and appearing to struggle to compose himself as the encounter unfolded.
Shortly after his arrest, it was revealed LaBeouf had split from Goth, 32, who reportedly grew tied of concerning behavior.
A source told the Daily Mail: "Mia and Shia are not together anymore, and it has been like that for some time. Mia broke it off with him because his behavior was erratic, and she didn't want to deal with it anymore, as they were always getting into fights."
"It doesn't look like they will be getting back together either," the source added.
The pair met on the set of Nymphomaniac: Vol. II in 2012 and married in Las Vegas four years later. They made their red-carpet debut two years later for his film Fury in London, but by 2015, they were filmed having a wild argument in Germany.
They welcomed a daughter, Isabel, in 2022, but their relationship was marred by bust-ups.