Shia LaBeouf in Fresh Public Meltdown: Troubled Actor Screams 'F--- Off' at Woman Sitting Beside Him at Restaurant in Rome Following Battery Arrests

In a video of the incident, he can be seen staring at her fixedly, while she remains seated and seemingly unfazed. It is unclear whether the woman was the intended target of the outburst, and her identity has not been confirmed.

However, moments later, LaBeouf is once again seen exhibiting unusual behavior on a nearby street corner, pacing back and forth and continuing to shout as passersby walk past.

At one point, he bends down to pick something up from the ground before continuing along the pavement.

The new footage adds to a string of increasingly erratic public appearances for the actor, who was recently granted permission to travel to Italy while out on bail.