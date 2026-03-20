EXCLUSIVE: Mad Mel Gibson Wants to Save Shia LaBeouf — 'Braveheart' Star Reaches Out to Rescue Old Protégé After Car-Crash Interview

Earlier, Labeouf, who's reportedly separated from actress-wife Mia Goth, mom of his 3-year-old daughter, was booted from a bar for being "somewhat belligerent," returned, punched one person in the body and another "in the nose," said cops.

A video caught Labeouf being held down by at least four men – one of whom warned: "We gon' beat the f**k out you, boy. Chill!" – and then getting treated by paramedics.

Now, before the desperate situation gets any further out of hand, sources are saying Gibson will step in.

"Shia is as stubborn and pig-headed as they come, but if there's one person he does listen to and respect unconditionally, it's Mel," said an insider.