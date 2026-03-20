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EXCLUSIVE: Mad Mel Gibson Wants to Save Shia LaBeouf — 'Braveheart' Star Reaches Out to Rescue Old Protégé After Car-Crash Interview

Mel Gibson has reached out to help Shia LaBeouf after the troubled star's car-crash interview sparks concern.
Source: MEGA

Mel Gibson has reached out to help Shia LaBeouf after the troubled star's car-crash interview sparks concern.

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March 20 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Reformed Tinseltown trainwreck Mel Gibson is alarmed with Shia LaBeouf's public meltdowns and has reached out to rescue the Hollywood hell-raiser after he went off the rails in a violent Mardi Gras meltdown, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 39-year-old Transformers star was busted on two counts of simple battery for allegedly brawling at the New Orleans celebration Feb. 17 and, following his release from jail, immediately ran back to the raucous street party, where he was spotted dancing and drinking a beer, said sources.

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Mel Moves In To Save

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Shia LaBeouf was arrested on two counts of simple battery after an alleged fight during Mardi Gras in New Orleans.
Source: MEGA

Shia LaBeouf was arrested on two counts of simple battery after an alleged fight during Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

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Earlier, Labeouf, who's reportedly separated from actress-wife Mia Goth, mom of his 3-year-old daughter, was booted from a bar for being "somewhat belligerent," returned, punched one person in the body and another "in the nose," said cops.

A video caught Labeouf being held down by at least four men – one of whom warned: "We gon' beat the f**k out you, boy. Chill!" – and then getting treated by paramedics.

Now, before the desperate situation gets any further out of hand, sources are saying Gibson will step in.

"Shia is as stubborn and pig-headed as they come, but if there's one person he does listen to and respect unconditionally, it's Mel," said an insider.

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Mel’s Past Mirrors Shia’s Spiral

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mel gibson save shia labeouf car crash interview
Source: MEGA

Mel Gibson has reportedly reached out to help LaBeouf following the 'Transformers' actor's Mardi Gras arrest.

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"He hero-worships the guy and says he's the father figure he never had. Obviously, Mel knows only too well what Shia's going through right now, and the parallels with his own mistakes in years gone by are both glaring and spooky."

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Gibson, 70, plummeted from the top of Hollywood after he was pulled over for suspected DUI and spouted antisemitic slurs to police officers in 2006. (He later pleaded no contest, was ordered to alcohol rehab and apologized for his "despicable" remarks.)

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Mel Urges Rehab Before Tragedy

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Mia Goth has been separated from LaBeouf.
Source: MEGA

Mia Goth has been separated from LaBeouf.

In 2010, Gibson was further publicly shamed when a recording surfaced of him unleashing an abusive phone rant at his then-galpal Oksana Grigorieva, mom of his daughter Lucia, now 16.

Now, the insider said, Gibson "wants to take Shia aside and shake some sense into him. Not so long ago, Shia was doing great with his sobriety, doting on his little girl and being a model family man.

"It's very clear the guy needs to get himself into rehab and find healthier ways to channel his pain. Without immediate help, there's a real worry his life's in serious danger – and Mel hopes it's not too late to help him."

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