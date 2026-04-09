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Home > Exclusives > Shia LaBeouf
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EXCLUSIVE: Shia LaBeouf Headed for the Slammer – Friends Fear Off-the-Wall Hollywood Rebel is Set to Land Behind Bars

shia labeouf faces jail fears friends warn prison risk
Source: MEGA

Shia LaBeouf faces jail fears as friends warn the actor could be at risk of landing behind bars.

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April 9 2026, Published 7:45 a.m. ET

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After getting busted for fighting during New Orleans' Mardi Gras, Tinseltown bad boy Shia LaBeouf continued his self-destructive spiral in Rome, leaving insiders warning he could end up broke and in the slammer for a lengthy stint, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A video caught the 39-year-old Transformers star, who's out on a $100,000 bond, bare-chested and in his skivvies in a Rome hotel lobby with a cigarette in his mouth and badgering people for a light.

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Shia LaBeouf Spirals Out of Control

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An insider said Shia LaBeouf is 'completely out of control' as concerns grow over his alleged alcohol-fueled behavior.
Source: MEGA

An insider said Shia LaBeouf is 'completely out of control' as concerns grow over his alleged alcohol-fueled behavior.

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"Come on, bro, give me a f--king match. You got a match?" he's heard saying.

The video left an insider saying: "No one seems to be able to pull LaBeouf out of this self-destructive spiral he's in.

"It's really difficult for everyone in his life to watch him flame out like this because when he's sober and taking care of himself, he's a totally different person.

"It's alcohol that brings out his demons and once he's in that state, there's no reasoning with him.

"He's completely out of control right now, he's not even trying to keep a lid on it. Everyone that cares about him is desperate to get him help, but so far, he's refusing.

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LaBeouf’s Legal Troubles Keep Mounting

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Despite being on bail, LaBeouf is 'not doing himself any favors' ahead of sentencing, according to a source.
Source: MEGA

Despite being on bail, LaBeouf is 'not doing himself any favors' ahead of sentencing, according to a source.

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"He's still on bail and not doing himself any favors ahead of his sentencing because he keeps getting himself into more hot water."

The Disturbia actor was allowed by a New Orleans judge to fly to Rome from March 1 to March 8 "for religious purposes" to attend his dad Jeffrey LaBeouf's baptism.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Shia got into hot water during Mardi Gras celebrations for an alleged Feb. 17 brawl at the R Bar on Royal Street.

Sources said he became "increasingly aggressive" in the bar and while being escorted out by staff, he slugged one man several times and later punched another in the nose.

He reportedly had to be held down on the ground outside the bar until cops arrived.

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Concern For His Finances

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Following a Mardi Gras arrest, LaBeouf faces battery charges as insiders warn of possible 'serious jail time.'
Source: MEGA

Following a Mardi Gras arrest, LaBeouf faces battery charges as insiders warn of possible 'serious jail time.'

The actor was hit with two counts of misdemeanor battery and the judge slapped him with a $100K bond after hearing he'd allegedly uttered a gay slur.

Shia later claimed in a local TV interview that he felt threatened when three men touched him during the incident.

Now, the insider said: "People around him are worried he's going to end up doing serious jail time.

On top of that, there's serious concern about his finances because he's hemorrhaging money and at the same time, he's damaging his reputation.

"He may not be able to pull back – things are looking very bleak."

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