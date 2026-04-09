EXCLUSIVE: Shia LaBeouf Headed for the Slammer – Friends Fear Off-the-Wall Hollywood Rebel is Set to Land Behind Bars

A video caught the 39-year-old Transformers star, who's out on a $100,000 bond, bare-chested and in his skivvies in a Rome hotel lobby with a cigarette in his mouth and badgering people for a light.

After getting busted for fighting during New Orleans ' Mardi Gras, Tinseltown bad boy Shia LaBeouf continued his self-destructive spiral in Rome, leaving insiders warning he could end up broke and in the slammer for a lengthy stint, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An insider said Shia LaBeouf is 'completely out of control' as concerns grow over his alleged alcohol-fueled behavior.

"Come on, bro, give me a f--king match. You got a match?" he's heard saying.

The video left an insider saying: "No one seems to be able to pull LaBeouf out of this self-destructive spiral he's in.

"It's really difficult for everyone in his life to watch him flame out like this because when he's sober and taking care of himself, he's a totally different person.

"It's alcohol that brings out his demons and once he's in that state, there's no reasoning with him.

"He's completely out of control right now, he's not even trying to keep a lid on it. Everyone that cares about him is desperate to get him help, but so far, he's refusing.